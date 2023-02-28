PORT CHARLOTTE – Venice High softball coach Steve Constantino harbors nary a doubt about Myah Purdy’s bright future.
“That’s going to be one of the most talented players that has ever come through the school,” Constantino said in the moments following Venice’s 9-0 win at Port Charlotte on Tuesday night.
“We’re playing a whole ton of freshmen and sophomores on this team, which is totally good,” he continued. “When they learn to have consistency at the plate, all of that will come. (Purdy) has been struggling a little big just trying to get it all together between the ears.”
Purdy, a freshman, delivered a bases-loaded triple in the fourth inning to open up some breathing room in what had been a 1-0 Venice lead. She did it from the No. 9 spot in the batting order.
“That kid actually, in the first game of the season, batted leadoff for us,” Constantino said. “At some point she is going to make her way back to the leadoff spot. When you’re young in this position under the lights, the game tends to swirl, and when you put them down in the lineup, they kind of just settle in mentally down there.”
Among Venice’s graduation losses from a season ago were All-Area honorees Karsyn Rutherford, Taylor Halbeck and Micaela Hartman, the team’s top pitcher, catcher and center fielder.
So far, so good in finding their successors.
On the mound, Daytona State signee Bailee Riggins scattered four hits across seven innings, walking none and striking out nine. Catcher Emily Beam had a quiet night Tuesday but is coming off a two-homer game this past week during a stirring 6-4 victory against Bishop Verot.
Center field, of course, is now patrolled by Purdy.
Another key departed piece is shortstop Bri Weimer. Her successor, senior Kenna Tippman, matched her outstanding Port Charlotte counterpart Mickey Coslor play for play while keeping the leadoff position warm for Purdy’s eventual return.
“You saw probably the two best shortstops in the area, saw them both tonight,” Constantino said. “Mickey Coslor is a heckuva player, but Kenna Tippman in her own right made some plays over there that I didn’t know shortstops could make.”
An inning after Purdy’s triple gave Venice a 4-0 lead, Zoey Lynn put the game out of reach with a long triple to the gap in right-center field, driving in a pair of runs. It was a piece of hitting Constantino had been emphasizing in practice.
“We’ve seen a lot of pitches in the location that she got it tonight and that’s exactly what we practiced all day yesterday,” Constantino said. “That pitch elevated and where you hit that is the nine-gap out there and that’s exactly where she hit it. You do that with runners on base? That’s how you generate all those runs.”
It was a quiet night at the plate for the heart of the Port Charlotte lineup. The Pirates’ 2-3-4-5 hitters combined to go hitless and struck out eight times.
“We’re still working through some kinks,” Port Charlotte coach Morgan Coslor said. “We have a pretty young roster, especially in that two-through-five, there are a couple of sophomores. They’re just working through being comfortable and being able to be confident. I think just a couple of things got away from us tonight.”
Coslor noted while the 9-0 outcome looks lopsided, it was a vast improvement over the teams’ previous, preseason meeting, where Venice rolled to a 17-1 victory.
“It was a completely different game, so we’re not leaving with our heads down tonight,” she said.
Mickey Coslor had two of Port Charlotte’s four hits. Sophomore Jaylin Pinedo had a double in the seventh inning in her first action with the team after finishing her wrestling season.
Venice improved to 3-0 on the season and will stay on the road, traveling to Parrish Community on Thursday. Port Charlotte (0-2) is tentatively scheduled for a road game at DeSoto County, but that game could be moved to Port Charlotte pending Hurricane Ian-related repairs on DeSoto County’s lights.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.