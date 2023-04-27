PUNTA GORDA – Charlotte’s Dava Hoffer and Evangelical Christian’s Zoe Yzaguirre hooked up in an old fashioned pitching duel on Thursday, matching each other pitch-for-pitch.
The Sentinels mustered three first-inning base hits capped by a two-run single by Candice Chime and that proved all they needed to spoil the Tarpons’ senior night with a 2-1 win.
The Tarpons answered in the bottom of the first. Senior Jazz Jones walked and moved to second on a wild pitch. Amber Chumley blasted an opposite-field double to drive Jones home.
The rest of the game zipped by, uneventfully. The Sentinels picked up four hits over the final six innings and played small ball, but failed to add to their score. The Tarpons had three hits over the final six innings – two leadoff doubles and a single – but were unable to push across the tying run.
“I was worried that it might take an inning or two to get focused after the senior night activities and from the second inning on we played as well or better than they did,” Charlotte coach Dave Anthony said. “Some of the girls have been here since two o’clock, decorating and getting ready for senior night.
“We had two great seniors playing their final regular season game for us. I can’t say how proud I am of Jazz (Jones) and Faith (Wharton). They’ve started over 170 games for us in their career and have had such a positive impact on our program and on their teammates.”
The Tarpons (17-8) will host Lehigh next Tuesday in the first round of district play.
Venice 11, Port Charlotte 0: At Venice, the Indians made quick work of the Pirates in the regular season finale for both teams.
Riley Sullivan went 2-for-2 with a home run and a triple to pace Venice’s 11-hit attack, which also included home runs by Emily Beam and Zoey Lynn.
Bailee Riggins went the distance on the mound, needing just five innings, scattering four hits and three walks while striking out six.
Venice heads into district play at 14-11 while Port Charlotte slipped to 3-17.
Lemon Bay 9, Riverview 1: At Sarasota, the Mantas finished their regular season with a 13-6 mark by routing the Rams.
Taylor Jones was one of six Mantas to collect two hits on the night, collecting a home run and a double. Nyah Carson also homered and had two hits. Abby Matheny, Baylee Goff and Mattie Couture each had doubles among their two hits. Madison Kinkade was the other Manta with a pair of hits as the team collected 13 in all.
Zoey Mills and Mackenzie Vaughan combined on a one-hitter.
North Fort Myers 10, North Port 0: At North Fort Myers, North Port saw its regular season come to an end with a thud, collecting just one hit while committing four errors.
The Bobcats head into district play with an 11-10 mark.
DeSoto County 10, Mulberry 2: At Arcadia, the Bulldogs Kali Patton homered, drove in a pair of runs and scored three as the Bulldogs closed out their regular season with a 16-6 mark.
BASEBALL
Venice 2, Naples 0: At Naples, the Indians closed out the regular season by recording consecutive shutouts.
Four Venice pitchers combined for Thursday’s shutout with Jackson Lucas acting as the opener. He was followed by Simon Yochum, Carter Cox and Nate Winterhalter with the quartet allowing four hits and five walks while striking out six.
Venice ends the regular season with a 12-12 mark and will play host to North Port in the first round of district play on Monday.
Jesuit 15, Charlotte 0: At Tampa, the Tarpons closed out their regular season by facing the state’s No. 2 overall team.
The loss snapped a five-game winning streak, but carried little significance as Charlotte (11-14) turns its attention to Tuesdays’ district semifinal at Palmetto Ridge.
Parrish Community 5, North Port 1: At Parrish, the Bobcats tossed a bullpen game to close out the regular season.
Five hurlers took their turns for North Port (12-12) and they pitched well, but the Bobcats’ lineup mustered just two hits.
DeSoto County 7, Bishop Verot 5: At Fort Myers, the Bulldogs stunned the Vikings – ranked No. 61 in the state – behind a four-run fourth inning.
Corbin Gilmore homered while Logan Adkins and Jasper Davis doubled to spearhead the Bulldogs’ seven-hit attack.
The Vikings played their usual starting lineup and started the staff ace Aiden Knaak, but did make it a bullpen game. Knaak pitched just one inning and struck out all three batters he faced.
DeSoto moved to 6-17 and will play host to Lake Placid in their regular season finale on Friday.
