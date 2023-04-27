PUNTA GORDA – Charlotte’s Dava Hoffer and Evangelical Christian’s Zoe Yzaguirre hooked up in an old fashioned pitching duel on Thursday, matching each other pitch-for-pitch.

The Sentinels mustered three first-inning base hits capped by a two-run single by Candice Chime and that proved all they needed to spoil the Tarpons’ senior night with a 2-1 win.


   
