PUNTA GORDA – All night the Charlotte High softball team fought from behind. That is, until it ran out of miracles.
Jadyn Spencer singled home a run in the eighth inning and Hannah Purcell drilled a two-run double as Land O’ Lakes ended the Tarpons season with a 10-7, eight-inning win Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Region 6A-2 playoffs.
The No. 5 seed Gators (17-11) will host No. 8 seed Mitchell, which upset the top-seeded East Lake, 4-0.
After the Tarpons scored two in the seventh to tie the game at 7-7, the Gators got to a tiring Charlotte starter Dava Hoffer. Aliana Mercado led off the eighth with a single. Two batters later, Nicol Werking singled, setting the scene for Spencer, to drive home what would be the game-winning run.
For the game, Spencer, scored four times and had three hits.
With two outs, Purcell, who had three hits, doubled in two more runs to put the game out of reach as Charlotte went down quietly in the bottom of the inning.
Charlotte came very close to winning it in the seventh. Trailing 7-5, the Tarpons rallied from behind for a third time. Amber Chumley, who had three hits including two doubles, led off with a double off Gator starter Mercado, and Faith Wharton singled her to third.
Hoffer came up and drove an RBI double off the wall, just missing a walk-off home run to cut the lead to 7-6. Two batters later, Mia Flores tied the game with a soft single, her third hit, though the potential winning run was gunned down at third for the second out, ultimately sending the game to extra innings,.
Charlotte (19-9), fell behind 2-0, 4-2 and 7-5, only to rally back. The Tarpons briefly took a 5-4 lead after four, but the Gators responded with an RBI single from Kiersten Stevens to tie the game in the fifth. A costly two-run error by the Charlotte second baseman in the sixth gave Land O’Lakes its 7-5 lead, setting up the finish.
The Gators pounded out 14 hits and benefited from three Charlotte errors, making Gator coach Mitch Wilkins happy, even with all the drama Charlotte created.
“That’s the sign of a great team in Charlotte that never gave up,” Wilkins said. “We both gave it everything we had. It’s one-and-done this time of year and if you don’t give it everything you have, you don’t deserve to be here.
“We played a tough schedule all year and the bats never really came alive against the great teams. We were due.”
For Charlotte, one of the best seasons in school history ended. Coach Dave Anthony said on a night where they needed to bring their best game, they didn’t do it, and when they needed to relieve Hoffer, they couldn’t.
“Dava was tired, but I was stuck. I never got a chance for Mia to warm up. She was always on base. I didn’t want to put Mia in a bad spot,” Anthony said. “We had to make a few more plays for Dava. If we did, we win the game.
“You have to play your best in these games. We didn’t play our ‘A’ game. It was more like a B-.”
