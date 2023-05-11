PUNTA GORDA – All night the Charlotte High softball team fought from behind. That is, until it ran out of miracles.

Jadyn Spencer singled home a run in the eighth inning and Hannah Purcell drilled a two-run double as Land O’ Lakes ended the Tarpons season with a 10-7, eight-inning win Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Region 6A-2 playoffs.


   
