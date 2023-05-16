FORT MYERS – The way Tuesday’s game was unfolding, the winner was going to be the team that didn’t blink.
When the Lemon Bay softball team had its chance to pounce, it did.
Nyah Carson scored all the way from second on an error by Cypress Lake second baseman Baylee Spano in the top of the seventh inning, for the only run of the game as the Manta Rays advanced to the finals of the Region 4A-3 bracket with a 1-0 victory in a game where the two starters combined for 30 strikeouts.
Seventh-seeded Lemon Bay (16-7), will play the winner of No. 5 Robinson vs. No. 1 LaBelle, a game that was delayed by lightning.
“That was fun. It’s a game that you hope to get to play. You’re lucky if you get to play a game like this at this point,” Lemon Bay coach Kim Pinkham said. “A lot of teams would kill to be here and we’re lucky to be in this spot.”
Lemon Bay rallied with two outs in the seventh off Cypress Lake starter Sammi Rosado. Carson singled to center and Mattie Couture reached on an error by shortstop Megan Hall.
Pitcher Zoey Mills hit a grounder to second for what should have been the last out of the inning, but it was booted. Carson beat the throw home to make it 1-0.
“The way the game unfolded, if the ball was hit to the right side and it was bobbled, it would be a good opportunity and it paid off,” Pinkham said.
That was enough for Mills, who overcame a sluggish start. Rosado singled with two out in the seventh, but was gunned down trying to steal by catcher Madison Kincade to end it.
Cypress Lake (14-8) had several chances early to score, putting runners on second and third three times in the first three innings with nothing to show for it. Mills, who walked four in the first two innings, got the big whiff to end each threat.
Mills allowed just three hits, four walks and no runs while striking out 15.
“I was able to get control of my pitches after the first couple innings. I don’t know what happened,” Mills said. “We couldn’t do anything against Sammi and I didn’t have much room for error. As the game went on I was able to do better and calm down.”
Meanwhile, the Manta Rays couldn’t touch Rosado, much less hit her.
The junior, who set a single-season strikeout record with 208, struck out 15 without a walk and just two hits, including eight straight at one point before the Mantas finally started to make contact.
“We’re both on the same level. It just came down to the little things,” Rosado said. “Bobbles have been a problem we’ve had all season. They’re going to make mistakes and I’m going to make mistakes and that’s part of the game. My job is to keep my composure.”
For Cypress Lake coach Todd Dusenberry, those lost opportunities will be what keeps him up at night, especially when considering the Panthers season started without a coach.
“Sammi pitched a heck of a game. We had our chances, we had runners on third base and we didn’t get that timely hit,” Dusenberry said. “We hit one off the fence and missed a grounder by a foot, had a ball just go foul, but I’m proud.
“At the start of the season this team didn’t even have a coach. I took over four days before the season started. Nobody thought we would do anything.”
