ENGLEWOOD – Lemon Bay softball had everything going for it during Tuesday’s 9-0 blanking of DeSoto County. The Mantas played great defense with just a seventh-inning error on their record. They played small ball early in the game, including a gutsy two-strike sacrifice bunt. They ran the bases aggressively, including a steal of home by Mackenzie Vaughan.
Lemon Bay got the long ball when they needed it, with a pair of doubles Vaughan and Abby Matheny during a five-run sixth inning. They had 13 hits in six innings.
But the biggest thing they had going for them was the right arm of Zoey Mills.
The senior hurler was in complete control throughout the game, with the first 16 outs she recorded coming via strikeouts. Only a one-out line drive single to right in the fourth inning by Layna Taylor kept Mills from striking out every Bulldog batter through the first five innings.
Mills gave up a leadoff walk in the sixth and fanned the next hitter before two lazy popups ended her strikeout spree.
After Mills whiffed 17th batter to lead off the seventh inning, Kali Patton ripped a single to right. The only Manta error of the game came on a missed throw to put Bulldogs on the corners. Mills kept her shutout intact by finishing the game with a popup and groundout
“My fast ball and rise ball were working real well tonight,” Mills said.
About losing the no hitter, Mills said, “I knew they would eventually hit the ball so it didn’t bother me.”
This is Mills’ first season as a Manta after playing travel ball for the Florida Select team.
“I just decided to play at my school this year with my classmates,” she said.
Vaughan led the hit parade going 3-of-4, scoring twice and knocking in three runs. Matheny was 2-for-3 and plated three runs.
The Bulldogs will play their third straight road game this week as they go to Lake Placid tomorrow. The Mantas will host Gateway Charter on Friday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.