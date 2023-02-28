Cutline 1 copy(17).jpg

Lemon Bay pitcher Zoey Mills took a no-hitter into the fourth inning and recorded 17 strikeouts as the Mantas rolled past DeSoto County, 9-0, on Tuesday night.

 sun photo by Tim Kern

ENGLEWOOD – Lemon Bay softball had everything going for it during Tuesday’s 9-0 blanking of DeSoto County. The Mantas played great defense with just a seventh-inning error on their record. They played small ball early in the game, including a gutsy two-strike sacrifice bunt. They ran the bases aggressively, including a steal of home by Mackenzie Vaughan.

Lemon Bay got the long ball when they needed it, with a pair of doubles Vaughan and Abby Matheny during a five-run sixth inning. They had 13 hits in six innings.


