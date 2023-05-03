Sun preps logo

ENGLEWOOD – Zoey Mills tossed a one-hitter as the Lemon Bay Mantas shut out DeSoto County, 10-0, to advance to the District 4A-11 finals against Hardee.

Mills had complete control of the Bulldogs' bats, striking out 14, including 11 straight at one point.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments