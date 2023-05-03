ENGLEWOOD – Zoey Mills tossed a one-hitter as the Lemon Bay Mantas shut out DeSoto County, 10-0, to advance to the District 4A-11 finals against Hardee.
Mills had complete control of the Bulldogs' bats, striking out 14, including 11 straight at one point.
The lone Bulldog hit came off the bat of leadoff hitter Emery Skinner with one out in the sixth inning. Other than Skinner’s hit, only one ball got out of the infield against the hard-throwing righthander.
Mills’ rise ball had the Bulldogs waving at pitches out of the zone. The shy Mills simply said, “everything was working for me tonight.”
The Mantas scored three in the first as Madison Kinkade jumped on the first offering from Kaylie Rhoden for a single. A walk and a misplayed fly ball scored Kinkade with the only run the Mantas needed. Mattie Couture singled in the final two runs in the frame.
The Mantas broke the game open with three more in the fourth. After the first two batters were retired, Baylee Goff was hit by a pitch. That was followed by a trio of doubles from Chay Zalopany, Taylor Jones and Kinkade, each plating another run for Lemon Bay.
The Mantas put the game on ice in the sixth. Goff’s double led off the inning, singles by Zalopany, a run-producing base knock by Jones and a walk to Kinkade loaded the bases. A sacrifice fly by Abby Matheny scored the second run of the inning. Mackenzie Vaughn stroked the fifth and final double of the game to score the final two runs and complete the win.
“We hit the ball real well and Zoey pitched a great game with 14 strikeouts," Lemon Bay coach Kim Pinkham said. "We’re just happy to be able to play another game.”
