WAUCHULA – The Hardee High softball team stayed loose and happy before its Region 4A-3 quarterfinal matchup with Lemon Bay, dancing to "Cotton-Eyed Joe," cowboy hats and all.
The Wildcats were not in the mood for dancing after the Manta Rays were done with them.
Zoey Mills pitched a complete game, striking out nine and allowing three hits. She also drove in a pair during a decisive fourth inning as Lemon Bay advanced to the regional semifinals with a 4-3 upset victory Wednesday.
Lemon Bay avenged a shutout loss last week in the district finals as well as Hardee's upset win over Lemon Bay in baseball on Tuesday.
Seventh-seeded Lemon Bay will play at No. 6 seed Cypress Lake on Tuesday, after the Panthers upset Clearwater, 5-1.
Lemon Bay coach Kim Pinkham said the Manta Rays battled through tough calls and close plays and got the out when they needed them.
"Zoey kept firing and we had great at-bats from the beginning. We went down swinging and I'm really proud of them," Pinkham said. "We had more discipline tonight than last time. We had nerves in that game. Tonight they just played."
Hardee (18-9) was first to score in the third as Mi'kayla Silva scored on a throwing error by the catcher.
Lemon Bay (15-7) countered in a big way in the top of the fourth off Hardee pitcher Kaitlyn Duquette. Abby Matheny led off with a double and MacKenzie Vaughan reached on an error. Two batters later, an infield single by Mattie Couture tied the game before Mills drilled one over the center fielder's head to score two and give Lemon Bay a 3-1 lead.
"I just saw the pitch, swung the bat and hoped it would find a gap. It just went over the center fielder's head," Mills said. "Tonight we just played better as a team and hit the ball and not hit them right at people."
In the fifth, No. 9 hitter Taylor Jones manufactured a run with a single, sacrifice bunt, a passed ball and a wild pitch to give the Manta Rays a 4-1 lead.
Hardee got back into it in the bottom of the inning as the Lemon Bay defense committed two errors, one by the right fielder that gave the Wildcats two runs and cut the lead to 4-3.
That's as close as Hardee got as Mills buckled down and got a key double play on a pop up bunt thanks to a diving play by first baseman Nyah Carson.
Silva scored two of Hardee's three runs, and Madalyn Tyson had two of their three hits. Matheny had two hits for Lemon Bay.
Hardee coach Jill Tyson said unlike last week, they didn't get the hits when they needed them.
"We didn't get the runners around and didn't get the runs we needed," Tyson said. "The fact we couldn't get a bunt down was a killer."
