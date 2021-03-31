It was a slow start to the year for the Charlotte High softball team.
The Lady Tarpons opened with a 4-3 record after facing Lakewood Ranch — one of the best teams in the nation — twice in the first few weeks.
Since then, however, Charlotte has turned its season around.
The Tarpons went 6-1 this past week behind an explosive offense and some lights-out pitching.
The week started with a 2-1 win over North Port in which pitcher Laci Hendrickson threw a complete game in which she allowed one hit and two walks as she struck out seven Bobcats.
That was just the first of a few standout pitching performances for Charlotte.
The Tarpons defeated Riverdale, 22-1, the following day as freshmen Mia Flores and Amber Chumley combined to hold the Raiders to one run one four hits and two walks over five innings.
The top-tier pitching carried over into a weekend tournament in Ocala, too.
Flores and Chumley teamed twice more — combining for 10 shutout innings in a win over Yulee and a win over Forest.
But it wasn’t just the pitching that helped Charlotte win six games in a week.
The offense scored 55 runs across those wins, including a 22-run onslaught against Riverdale, a 12-run mercy rule over Yulee, an 11-run mercy-rule win over Forest and eight runs in a one-run win over Bishop Moore.
The Tarpons recorded 19 hits in the 22-run game as Dylan Anthony, Faith Wharton, Fitzgerald and Cumley each had at least three hits — including homers from Fitzgerald and Wharton.
Savannah Jacobs, Jasmine Jones, Flores, Chumley and Fitzgerald had a multi-hit night in the win over Yulee including a homer from Jones.
The Tarpons had just 10 hits in their win over Forest, but hit the ball hard — with Anthony, Chumley, Wharton and Kassidy Hopper hitting doubles and Lela Evett and Jacobs hitting homers.
Charlotte tallied 13 hits against Bishop Moore, including a few in the clutch as it tied the game in the seventh inning on a bunt single by Flores and then won it on a walk-off bunt single by Josalin Abel.
Venice (13-3)
The Lady Indians had a 5-0 week as they maintained the best record in the area.
After taking a hard-fought 5-1 win at Manatee, Venice went to Ocala where it beat Forest, 9-4, before winning by mercy-rule in three straight games — beating Interlachen, 16-1, beating Peniel Baptist Academy, 15-0, and beating North Marion, 16-0.
The pitching was excellent, too, as Micaela Hartman threw a four-inning no hitter in the win over Interlachen, a four-inning shutout in the win over Peniel Baptist and Karsyn Rutherford and Bailey Riggins combined for a four-inning shutout win the win over North Marion.
Lemon Bay (4-11)
The Lady Mantas had one of their best weeks of the season as they went 2-2 with wins over Port Charlotte and Bonita Springs.
Lemon Bay took the lead three times before ultimately winning in the seventh as Haley Gulsby singled and Kendell Bennett doubled her home.
The Mantas rallied again in the win over Bonita Springs. After trailing, 4-2, they scored a run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Emily Moore and then five runs in the sixth — on a single by Madison Kinkade, an error in the field on a ball hit by Elizabeth Caviston, a single by Ella Kraszewski and a single by Moore.
DeSoto County (8-6)
The Lady Bulldogs broke out at the plate last week in a pair of wins as they beat Southeast, 14-4, and beat Port Charlotte, 10-11.
The wins were important for a team that had won just one of its past seven games.
North Port (8-5)
The Lady Bobcats had a busy week, playing every day but Tuesday last week — beating Mariner, Booker and Island Coast and losing a tight game to Charlotte.
The bats were on fire in the wins as the team scored nine, 17 and 16 runs, but scored just one run in the loss to the Tarpons.
Even without much offense, North Port lost by just one to Charlotte as ace pitcher Taylor Roche allowed just two runs on four hits over six innings, striking out 10.
Port Charlotte (3-9)
It was another tough week for the Lady Pirates, who lost three straight — to Lemon Bay, DeSoto County and North Fort Myers — pushing their losing streak to five straight.
It could have easily been a much different week, however, as the losses to the Mantas and the Bulldogs came by just one run each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.