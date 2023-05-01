PORT CHARLOTTE – Mickey Coslor made her final game at the Pirate Cove a special one.
The senior had three hits, scored three runs and drove in three to lead Port Charlotte to a 15-0 three-inning victory over Bayshore on Monday in the first round of the District 4A-11 softball tournament.
Coslor also stole three bases, including a steal of home, leading an aggressive offense that ran often against a hapless Bruin defense.
“I’m happy we’re one step closer to being district champions. If we can beat Hardee tomorrow, we’ll be even closer," Coslor said. "I’m so excited to see the season come to a close."
For Mickey, these four years have been interesting, being coached by her sister, Morgan, and her father, Cord. While the team has mostly struggled, she said her family has done a great job with what they’ve had, particularly after COVID-19, and how they have pushed her.
“We’ve had great coaching and all my teammates have been great throughout the four years,” she said. “It’s been fun playing here no matter what the record has been.”
Head coach Morgan Coslor said it has always been fun watching her little sister play.
“She wanted to leave it all on the field in her final home game. It was fun watching her play and she had fun playing,” she said.
Port Charlotte (4-17) turned the game into a rout early as the Pirates scored nine times in the first, putting their first eight batters on base. Though many scored thanks to errors and bases-loaded walks, Coslor had the key hit with a two-run single.
The Pirates added five more in the second, with Madison Underwood’s two-run single the key blow, allowing Port Charlotte’s Gia Greaves to coast while toeing the rubber, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out eight in three innings.
Brooklyn Anderson also scored three times for the Pirates, including the game-ender in the bottom of the third when a throwing error by the catcher on a 20-foot grounder ended up in right field, allowing her to round the bases.
Morgan Coslor said the team did a good job to prepare for Hardee on Tuesday, a team they lost to twice, though they held their own and had opportunities with runners in scoring position.
“They made the most of their at-bats to prepare for Tuesday. We were aggressive and we’re going to keep being aggressive. That’s how we’re going to win,” Morgan Coslor said. “We’re going to play small ball, be smart on the bases, scoring runs where we can and minimizing how Hardee scores. If we get the bat on the ball, we’ll give them a run for their money.”
NORTH PORT ADVANCES
At North Port, the Bobcats struck early with a seven-run first inning and closed out Gulf Coast, 11-1, in their District 4A-8 opener.
Rachael Harris homered and doubled while Jewelie Vanderkous collected three doubles to spearhead the 13-hit attack. Vanderkous's three hits were two more than she allowed from the circle while striking out 12.
North Port willl be back in action Tuesday at Sarasota.
