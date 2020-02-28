You can hear the excitement in Charlotte coach Greg Higgins when he describes the Tarpons' roster for this season.
It's loaded.
He says it's the deepest and overall most talented he's had in his 18 years. He's had elite individuals, but never had this many weapons throughout the lineup and on the bench without much weakness.
"Their attitude is just fun," Higgins said. "It's fun for me. We used to have five, maybe six good players and then what do you do with seven, eight and nine, where do you hide them? This year, it's like 1-12 can be really good, what do we do?
"Pitching, catching, infield, outfield. It sounds bad and I hate to say it, but this team is just good."
The coaching staff is relaxed and it's all because of how the team is evolving without need for their input. Higgins doesn't need to bark orders this year, the team has taken things upon themselves, knowing how special this squad could be.
However, the season hasn't started without some roster turnover from last year. Malerie Busha has graduated after leading the team in batting, hits and runs scored and Sydney Thomas is gone after 10 wins and the team's lowest ERA.
But the Lady Tarpons aren't sweating it. They return RBI leader and strong infielder Alyssa Opsahl, freshman standout Kassidy Hopper and Kerstyn Shaw, among many others.
Laci Hendrickson is back in the circle and has improved from last year after going 5-0 as a sophomore with a 2.03 ERA.
The Tarpons have also made some additions to the roster, adding starters in freshmen shortstop Jasmine Jones and catcher Faith Brooks, along with Madison Brooks and Jazlyn Embury.
The tightly-knit group senses there's something different with this unit and are planning to take full advantage of it.
"It's just awesome," Shaw said. "Everybody has just meshed together and it helps us work better as a team. We want a district championship. It's extremely important. I've never been a part of a district championship. This team has been so great to me, it would mean a lot to do it with this group."
Charlotte is feeling good and it's not just false confidence. They showed a glimpse of what they could accomplish while playing the No. 1 team in the country on opening day.
Though they were unable to push across a run, Higgins feels they were a few mental errors away from stealing one. It certainly a morale boost as the Lady Tarpons charge for a long-awaited district title. The rematch will be in Punta Gorda on March 10.
"It was competitive," Brown said. "Those are fun games to play. Games where you run rule people aren't nearly as fun."
"It helped us reflect on where we're at as a team," Shaw added. "We're further along than we really expected. 4-0 against the No. 1 team, I think that really sent a message to other teams we're here to compete."
Lemon Bay
The Lady Mantas enjoyed hosting the first home regional championship in school history. Now they're looking for more.
Though they return plenty of talent, the infield is where most of their losses came. Shortstop Leanna Kelly, 3B Destiny Ashcraft, 1B Caroline Hill and 2B Karlie Sweiderk all graduated.
One of the newbies filling in will be freshman infielder Madison Kincade. The Lady Mantas will also be breaking in a new outfielder Kendall Bennett and catcher Kaitlin Gaskell.
Ace Ella Kraszewski returns after a stellar freshman season and two-time reigning Sun Player of the Year Bailey Grossenbacher enters her final season after batting .548 with 21 RBIs and 41 runs scored while striking out only three times in 73 at bats last year.
“Replacing a senior infield is very tough,” Lemon Bay coach Kim Pinkham said. “Collectively we have a lot of young kids that have played the game — maybe not necessarily the way we've played it — but they're very experienced. We can't just count on a couple of players. We have to find other ways for the others to contribute.”
Port Charlotte
It's a new year with a new coach, but it's far from a unfamiliar face for the Lady Pirates.
Morgon Coslor played for Port Charlotte and then Sterling College in Kansas before traveling to play professionally in Taiwan following her college graduation in May. In college, she hit over .300 for her career, batting in the middle of the lineup and had a perfect fielding percentage as a catcher.
But now she takes over a team with plenty of young talent.
Though the Lady Pirates lost star pitcher and All-Area selection Seeaira Yiengst, core players such as Madison Boyette, Emily Jurisko and Ali Eugenius are back in action.
Freshman Mickey Coslor has joined the team and is already becoming a contributor. She's batting .444 with 4 runs scored in nine at-bats.
The Lady Pirates are still finding their groove early in the year after three losses to open the year, but played Charlotte close in a 5-2 loss.
Venice
Venice will rely on depth to reach its 20-win goal for the year. Playing a tough schedule that includes matchups with Charlotte and Lakewood Ranch (No. 1 in country).
With 13 juniors currently on the roster, the Lady Indians return much of last year's team that went 12-13. The biggest loss was Antonia "Peanut" Rosa, but core players Becka Mellor, Bri Weimer and Kayleigh Roper return. Roper batted .377 with 15 RBIs and 6 home runs as a sophomore.
Venice has already gotten off to a strong 3-1 start with wins over Lemon Bay, North Port and Riverview-Sarasota.
“We know we have to potential to make a run this year," Venice coach Steve Constantino said. "We're playing a hard schedule as always and if we execute, we'll have an opportunity. We've learned how you have to play to beat good teams and we hope to be one of these teams the next two years. My expectations are high. I'd say anything less than 20 wins wouldn't be great for us but with our schedule, that means we have to be ready to go every night."
North Port
The Lady Bobcats went 8-13 last season, but lost a large chunk of its senior production with the graduation of captains Kamryn Nazario, Kylie Murray, Jordan Rouse and Kelby Chambers.
They return Ashley Nelson, Cienna Nelson and Maddie Baker, among others and are looking for strong pitching from Jewelie Vanderkous, who went 7 1/3 innings in her season debut against Riverview, allowing just one earned run. She can also provide a spark offensively.
Nelson was a breakout athlete as just a sophomore and will be relied upon much more as a junior.
DeSoto County
The Lady Bulldogs endured an up-and-down season last year, but are on the hunt again this year and are already off to a 3-2 start with wins over Port Charlotte, Community Christian and Soutwest Florida Christian.
DeSoto lost only one senior with Heather Coronado graduating after serving as a versatile weapon last year.
Offensive weapon Jocelyn Villareal returns and was a strong utility player for the Lady Bulldogs, batting .453 and leading the team in RBIs with 21 and tied for third in runs scored with 23.
Bre Tew returns for her senior year after playing third base and catcher last year. The Lady Bulldogs also return pitcher Keselyn Fonger to help replace Coronado.
