PUNTA GORDA – To put an old tune on its ear, Dava Hoffer got by with a little help against her friends.
The sophomore played a key role in the heart of the Charlotte lineup and on the mound in relief as the Tarpons breezed past Peace River rival – and Hoffer’s former team – Port Charlotte, 12-1, on Monday night.
“It wasn’t weird at all,” said Hoffer, who had a pair of hits, drove in a pair of runs and tossed a pair of innings in relief of start Mia Flores. “They’re my old teammates. They’re a bunch of my friends. Honestly, I just had a lot of fun with it. I like playing my old teammates.”
It doesn’t hurt when one’s new teammates form up such a formidable lineup.
With Hoffer slotting into the Charlotte lineup behind cleanup hitter Faith Wharton, the Tarpons’ top six spots pose a threat of snowballing down hill against opposing pitchers, especially the second or third time through.
That’s exactly what took place against Pirates starter Gia Greaves, who danced around disaster a few times before everything fell apart in the fifth inning. Until that point, the only mistake Greaves had made was Wharton’s two-run homer in the first inning.
“I thought (Greaves) kept us off-balance for the first three or four innings,” Charlotte coach Dave Anthony said. “She hit some spots and she mixed up her speeds and we didn’t make the adjustment, but I think, eventually, our depth wore them down a little bit.”
Tarpons leadoff hitter Jasmine Jones opened the home half of the fifth inning by reaching base on an error, one of five committed by the Pirates. Jones moved to third on a groundout and wild pitch, then scored on Lexi Fitzgerald’s single.
Wharton followed with another single to bring Hoffer to the plate. She turned on a 2-0 pitch and drove it down the left field line for a double that brought in two runs when the throw in to third base rolled into the Charlotte dugout.
Those were the middle two runs of a five-run outburst that staked Charlotte to an 8-1 lead and chased Greaves from the game.
Charlotte tacked on four runs to end it in the bottom of the sixth, with the final two coming on an inside-the-park homer by Lela Evett on a fly ball that got past Port Charlotte’s right fielder.
Hoffer had taken over for Flores by then. The Tarpons’ starter went four innings, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out five. The one run she was charged with is somewhat disputed. Charlotte’s official scorekeeper awarded Port Charlotte junior Mickey Coslor with a steal of home in the first inning prior to Jaylin Pinedo’s fly out, while Port Charlotte’s own scorekeeper did not.
Hoffer allowed no hits and no walks while striking out three.
In all, the top six spots in Charlotte’s lineup combined for 10 hits and 10 runs, including the two homers.
“We have a lot of confidence in each other and we always expect each other to hit the ball,” Hoffer said. “When we do, we succeed in our whole lineup. It’s just like we’re unstoppable when we start hitting.”
Coslor was 2-for-3 with either one or two steals, depending on the scorekeeper as Port Charlotte slipped to 0-5 on the season.
“All I can say is you can’t win games with so many errors,” Port Charlotte coach Morgan Coslor said. “I think towards the second half of the game, we kind of lost focus and let it get out of hand. But next time we’ll be ready.”
Charlotte improved to 4-2.
“We keep saying eventually we’re going to break out and I thought to myself that I’m looking forward to get going this week,” Anthony said. “It is comforting to know that runs can come from any part of the lineup on any night.”
BASEBALL
Sarasota 2, Charlotte 0: While the Tarpon softball team swung hot bats, the baseball team was frozen out by Sailors starter Tanner Crump.
The Sailors’ senior ace went the distance, allowing just one hit and now walks while striking out 10. His strong effort allowed the Sailors’ meager output to stand against Charlotte starter Dalton Hill.
Sarasota scored its runs on a dropped third strike in the first inning and a wild pitch in the second. Other than that, Hill scattered six hits and a walk while fanning six.
“We just didn’t give him any run support,” Charlotte coach Lavell Cudjo said. “We do this every season. We’re facing good pitchers and that’s why I set it up that way. We don’t play for March; we play to win in April.”
Charlotte fell to 2-4 on the year, but Monday’s outing was an improvement over the Tarpons’ season-opening 7-1 loss to the unbeaten Sailors (6-0).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.