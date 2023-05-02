PUNTA GORDA – Tuesday night was not about Tuesday night at Charlotte High.
The Tarpon softball team crushed visiting Lehigh, 12-0, in five innings? Cool.
On to the District 6A-11 championship game, they go.
Seniors Jazz Jones and Faith Wharton have been here before. Standing behind the Charlotte dugout with push brooms in their hands, they were preparing to sweep away dirt from the walkway, but their thoughts were on brushing off an unsavory bit of school history.
“Winning a district championship here? It hasn’t happened in 30 years,” Jones said.
“Yeah, and we definitely have a chance this year,” Wharton said to finish the thought.
Charlotte last won a district softball title in 1995. Except for a blip in 2000 when boys junior varsity basketball coach Ken Cutlip guided the Tarpons into a regional appearance, it was 20 years between that title and a second, sustained run of postseason play under Greg Higgins.
The Tarpons reached regional play four times in seven seasons under Higgins, beginning in 2015. In none of those seasons did Charlotte win the district title. They went 2-4, never getting past the regional semifinals.
The biggest reason for that region roadblock is the district road block. Basically, losing district means a bad region seed, if a team makes the regionals, at all.
In their sophomore seasons, Jones, Wharton and the Tarpons lost a winnable district championship game against North Fort Myers. They figured they would see that team again in the regional semifinals, but because they were the district runner-up, they first had to get past Palmetto on the road.
They didn’t.
Last year, an improved Charlotte squad under first-year coach Dave Anthony faced a not -as-good North Fort Myers in the district title game, played one bad inning, and lost again, 3-2. Due to reclassification, that meant a wild-card Tarpons squad had to open regional play on the East Coast, where they misfired during an 8-4 loss to Archbiship McCarthy.
“They’re all very aware of it,” Anthony said. They know exactly the implications. They’re excited to have a home game and play in front of their friends and family for a district championship. They certainly are.”
Which explains while Charlotte cut through Lehigh like Cookie Monster through a snickerdoodle.
Charlotte led 1-0 after one inning, thanks to Lexi Fitzgerald’s triple and Amber Chumley’s sacrifice fly. Dava Hoffer and Mia Flores – the Charlotte pitching staff – each homered in the second inning to push the lead to 4-0.
Then came a seven-piece nugget of a third inning, chock-full of Lightning errors, wild pitches and timely Tarpon hitting. Marissa Muzio’s two-run single, Josalin Abel’s run-scoring single and three consecutive RBI doubles by Arista Turner, Jones and Fitzgerald were at the heart of the seven-run spree that put the game on life support.
Meanwhile, Hoffer and Flores cruised on the mound. The duo permitted just one hit each and combined on three strikeouts, letting the defense do the dirty work behind them.
The Tarpons improved to 18-8 with the win and will face Riverdale (9-17) on Thursday night for that elusive district crown.
“When we clean up errors and are scoring people whenever people are on base, I’d say that’s how we win,” Wharton said.
“I feel exactly the same,” Jones said. “No errors and stop leaving people on base. We do that a lot.”
Anthony put it in even simpler terms.
“If we play up to our potential,” he said, “we should have a district championship.”
