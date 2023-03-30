PORT CHARLOTTE – North Port High’s star softball player Jewelie Vanderkous has worn a Florida International University visor whenever she pitches this season.
“I like to represent the college I’m going to, and hopefully make them look good by doing good,” Vanderkous said.
Thursday, in its game against rival Port Charlotte, the senior represented, alright. Vanderkous had four hits, drove in two runs and struck out 10 to give the Bobcats an easy 12-2 win that ended after six innings by the mercy rule.
It was all part of a huge night at the plate for the Bobcats (6-5) as they lashed out 14 hits. Rachael Harris had three hits and scored three times. Caitlin Paige also had three hits, scored twice and drove in two, and ninth-place hitter Amayiah O’Neil had two hits, scored twice and drove in three.
“We started hitting right out of the gate. It’s something we’ve struggled with all season. There was a shift in our mentality tonight. We were aggressive and we scored in every inning but one,” North Port coach Chelsea Lowy said. “We wanted to put the pressure on Port Charlotte, put the ball in play and take care of business."
North Port scored one in the first and three each in the second and third innings to grab a 7-0 lead that was helped along by five Port Charlotte errors.
Meanwhile, Vanderkous was sailing until the fourth, when the Pirates showed some life, scoring on a two-run double by pitcher Jaylin Pinedo and putting runners on second and third with one out before Vanderkous got a pair of strikeouts to end the threat.
Vanderkous got a run back with an RBI double in the fifth, then an RBI single in the sixth as part of a four-run inning, highlighted by O’Neil’s two-run double, to clinch it.
“It was about staying consistent and getting in my rhythm and making sure I wasn’t overdoing it,” Vanderkous said. “We’re gaining confidence in our at-bats as the season goes on.”
Port Charlotte (1-9) got its runs from Gia Graves and Lily MacGregor, but it still resulted in the young Pirates sixth straight loss.
“I think it has to do with nerves early in the game. We’ve just been coming out nervous and letting teams get on top early,” Port Charlotte coach Morgan Coslor said. “We’ve had to work from the bottom, but I think we’ll flip that switch, get on top and let the momentum carry us.”
