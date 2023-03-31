untitled (6 of 6)(1).jpg

Venice senior Bailee Riggins pitches during a home game against Parish Community High School last Thursday.

 justin fennell

VENICE – The Parrish Community softball team was No. 1 in Florida's Class 5A when the first rankings were released this week.

The Bulls played like it on Thursday night, pounding out 13 hits and holding Venice to just two while dominating the Indians, 11-1.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments