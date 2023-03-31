VENICE – The Parrish Community softball team was No. 1 in Florida's Class 5A when the first rankings were released this week.
The Bulls played like it on Thursday night, pounding out 13 hits and holding Venice to just two while dominating the Indians, 11-1.
Venice could manage only four baserunners all night against Parrish pitcher Ella Torres, the Bulls' No. 2 pitcher.
"First, the credit goes to coach (Erin) Spivey," Venice coach Steve Constantino said, referring to Parrish's coach.
"Not only is that team loaded, but she has the embarrassment of riches of not only having the best pitcher in the state, but probably two of the 10 best pitchers in the state sitting on that roster. When you have a kid like Torres you can put out there while having a kid like (Isabella) Vega rest, that's pretty impressive."
Vega shut out the Indians in the teams first meeting earlier this month, and Torres nearly matched the feat on Thursday before Zoey Lynn's two-out home run in the bottom of the seventh got the Indians on the board.
Before that, Venice's only hit was a single by KK Smith in the bottom of the second inning. Smith then injured her leg while stealing second base and had to leave the game.
The Bulls scored in every inning but the third against three Venice pitchers, getting single runs in the first, second, and fourth before tallying two each in the fifth and sixth and four times in the seventh. Every Parrish starter got at least one hit, led by Ella Romano with three. Karsyn France had a solo homer in the second, and Torres had two hits and drove in three runs.
"It shouldn't have been this bad," Constantino said. "We were playing good softball into the fourth inning and then we just totally collapsed. But our problems start in the circle. This game is won and lost in the circle and we have no command there right now."
Layne Preece, Bailee Riggins and Lynn took turns pitching for the Indians, who fell to 8-5 on the year with a daunting stretch of games ahead.
"We've got to finish in the top three in our district to get a chance to get out of here and get into regionals," Constantino said. "We've got to find a way to win 15 games. That was the goal coming into the season. But tonight, for a lot of reasons, we took a step backwards in places we've been really good this year. Defensively, we've been outstanding this year and we weren't outstanding tonight."
The Indians will be off until Wednesday when they will travel to Sarasota before a trip to Bishop Verot on Thursday. Constantino said Smith's injury did not appear to be too serious and they hope to have the sophomore infielder back by next week.
