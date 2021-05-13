The Venice High softball team has proven it’s one of the best among local competition.
The Lady Indians have beaten every team in the Sun’s coverage area, beaten Sarasota three times and even took down nationally-ranked Lakewood Ranch on their home field.
Venice, however, will be challenged by a Mitchell team in tonight’s regional final (7 p.m. at Venice High) that proved it was one of the best in its area, too.
The Mustangs (21-6) of New Port Richey are ranked No. 25 in FL and No. 7 in 6A competition.
They’ve been riding a hot streak over the past month as the team has won nine straight since April 12.
Here’s how the Mustangs break down:
Offense
Mitchell has averaged 7.3 runs per game behind an offense that has hit .346 as a team.
That offense has had a big impact lately as the Mustangs have yet to score less than five runs in the playoffs — including an 11-1 run-rule win over Sunlake in the regional semifinals.
While the offense has been dangerous, it’s been led by mostly contact hitting as the Mustangs have just nine home runs and 35 stolen bases over 27 games.
The lineup is led by Sydney Fowler — also the team’s ace pitcher. Fowler is hitting .440 with a team-high 31 runs, 22 RBI, 11 doubles and a home run.
But the offense is not just Fowler, with eight regular starters batting over .320.
Vanessa Neptune (.391, 19 R, 24 RBI, 12 2B, 2 HR), Madisen Antioco (.373, 28 R, 12 RBI, 10 2B, 1 3B), Marena Sparidis (.356, 14 R, 17 RBI) and Ashley Altman (.356, 16 R, 21 RBI) are just some of those contact hitters who get on base.
Sophomore Kinnah Kreidler, meanwhile, has provided much of the team’s power with a .375 average, six doubles, three triples and a team-high three home runs.
Pitching
Fowler (No. 1) and Altman (No. 2) have been the go-to pitchers for Mitchell this year.
Fowler (12-5, 2.43 ERA) has thrown a team-high 100 2/3 innings, striking out 100 batters while allowing 35 earned runs on 81 hits and 27 walks.
Though Altman (5-1, 1.88 ERA) hasn’t been used as often, she’s been even more statistically effective — allowing 11 earned runs on 23 hits and 15 walks over 41 innings while striking out 30.
Sophomore Lizzie Billett has been the only other Mustangs player who has seen time in the circle this season.
She is 3-0 with a 4.42 ERA — allowing 16 earned runs on 36 hits and just three walks over 25 1/3 innings with 23 strikeouts.
Players to watch
Venice: Becka Mellor, Kayleigh Roper, Karsyn Rutherford, Bri Weimer, Tatum McGrath, Liv Seibert, Micaela Hartman, Jordan O’Brien, Megan Hanley.
Mitchell: Sydney Fowler, Vanessa Neptune, Ashley Altman, Alandra Coure, Madisen Antioco, Kinnah Kreidler, Alexis Barber, Marena Sparidis.
Prediction
Venice ace Karsyn Rutherford and Fowler pitch well in a tight game, but the Lady Indians’ power at the plate helps win a regional title.
Venice 6 - Mitchell 4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.