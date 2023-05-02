Sun preps logo

BRADENTON — Lakewood Ranch is the two-time defending 7A softball state champions for a reason, and Venice found out the hard way late during Tuesday’s District 7A-8 tournament semifinal.

The Mustangs combined to score seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings to secure their berth in Thursday’s district championship and end the Indians’ season with a 7-0 victory.


   
0
0
0
0
0

