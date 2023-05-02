BRADENTON — Lakewood Ranch is the two-time defending 7A softball state champions for a reason, and Venice found out the hard way late during Tuesday’s District 7A-8 tournament semifinal.
The Mustangs combined to score seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings to secure their berth in Thursday’s district championship and end the Indians’ season with a 7-0 victory.
While the loss stings for Venice head coach Steve Constantino and his team, the effort shown through the first four innings of the contest had Constantino in a positive mood following the game.
“This is the least upset I’ve ever been from a loss,” Constantino said. “I asked them to give me a game through five, and let’s see what happens. We didn’t quite get through the fifth, but that’s going to happen against hitters like they have.”
Venice (15-12) wasn’t shellshocked by the team standing across the field, and that was evident in how the Indians fought during the first four innings.
Pitching and defense were the main points of emphasis for both teams early, and those points aided the Indians from the start.
In the bottom of the first and second innings, Lakewood Ranch managed three runners in scoring position.
Solid pitching from Zoey Lynn and an array of strong defense across the infield allowed Venice to get to the third without surrendering a run.
Lynn — 3.2 innings pitched, three runs (two earned) on two hits — didn’t give up a hit through her first two innings in the circle.
The Indians switched to Layne Preece — who had been out with an injury since early March — in the third inning, and her team didn’t miss a beat. Preece pitched two hitless innings of her own to keep the game scoreless through four innings.
“Historically, we’ve had really good defense,” Constantino said. “We just needed our pitchers to give them good opportunities to play defense. They really did that through four innings. Both Zoey and Layne were awesome.”
Unfortunately for Venice, the Mustangs had an unstoppable force of their own in pitcher Ella Dodge.
Dodge kept Venice batters guessing all contest with a steady mix of riseballs, changeups and fastballs.
The seasoned vet pitched a complete game, giving up no runs on three hits while striking out 10.
“We knew she was going to strike some kids out,” Constantino said. “She’s good, she’s a junior, and she’s been here before. I think we probably let too many first-pitch strikes go by against her. You can’t get down 0-1. You can’t get down to good pitchers like her.”
Even with how well Dodge had been pitching, the Indians had a chance to get on the board during the top of the fifth.
With runners on the corners and two outs, Myah Purdy put down a well-placed bunt. The freshman speedster sprinted down the baseline, but Dodge’s throw to first was just in time.
That proved to be the closest the Indians would get to scoring during the evening.
“When you have freshmen at the plate in stressful situations, your best bet is to take the pressure off of them,” said Constantine of the decision to bunt. “Myah Purdy is a ridiculously good bunter and probably the fastest kid in 10 counties around. We were looking for some chaos there, because we knew we didn’t have very many chances left to go up to the plate.”
In the bottom of the fifth, the floodgates opened on Preece and the Indians.
The strong Lakewood Ranch lineup finally broke through, scoring five during the half-inning to grab a commanding advantage.
The Mustangs scored with a sacrifice fly from Dodge, an RBI bunt single by Grace Shaw, an RBI triple from Olivia Shephard and a two-run homer by Amanda Lee.
“Those kids one through six, they are all going to play in college,” said Constantino of the Mustangs. “Those aren’t freshmen. They sat on good pitches and hit them. We got to their good hitters and got down in the count. You can’t do that.”
Lakewood Ranch scored two additional runs in the bottom of the sixth before Venice went 1-2-3 to end the contest in the top of the seventh.
To end the season in the manner they did was obviously disappointing for the Indians, but Venice has the potential to be very good next season.
The Indians only lose two key seniors in Bailee Riggins and Kenna Tippman. Everybody else will return in 2024.
“Two through nine in the batting order are back next year,” Constantino said. “We also bring back our starting catcher and both of our pitchers, so I guess you could be in worse spots.
“We came into this year not knowing how we were going to compete,” he added. “We played the toughest schedule in my 10 years here, and there were only three games that we really got beat badly in. The rest we were within one or two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and could’ve won them. This was the year to grow up, and we competed even more than I thought we would.”
