The Venice softball team won 22 games this regular season and won its district for the first time since 2015, but none of that matters when the Bloomingdale Bulls (Valrico) come to town this Thursday at 7.
If the Lady Indians can win that regional quarterfinal matchup this week, they’d host the winner of Sarasota vs. Riverview in the regional semifinal on Tuesday, May 11.
But before the Indians can think about what lies ahead in the regional playoffs, they have to first get past the Bulls.
Bloomingdale (18-7) is ranked as the No. 56 team in FL, according to MaxPreps — 28 spots behind No. 28 Venice.
The Bulls got out to a slow start as they lost three games in the first three weeks of the season, but have since rebounded, losing just two games in April as they reeled off six straight wins at one point.
Here’s how their team breaks down:
Offense
The Bulls have a dangerous lineup that averaged 7.6 runs per game and mashed 19 home runs while stealing 47 bases across 25 games.
Senior hitters Maddie Droz (.573 average w/ 22 R, 43 H, 28 RBI, 14 2B, 2 3B, 5 HR), Georgia Krohn (.387 average w/ 27 R, 29 H, 26 RBI, 9 2B, 7 HR) and E-Mani Bailey-Usma (.417 average w/ 22 R, 30 H, 31 RBI, 6 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR) power the lineup, along with some other plus-.300 hitters like Alyssa Santos, Miranda Dilling, Megan Jones-Ortiz and Emma Silva.
Pitching
Two of the best hitters on the team also happen to be the go-to pitchers for Bloomingdale.
Droz (10-4), a left-handed pitcher, has started 16 of the Bulls’ 25 games this season, throwing a team-high 93 1/3 innings while striking out 82 and allowing just 33 earned runs.
Krohn (7-2) has started five games, but has pitched mainly out of the bullpen this year. The senior has thrown 49 2/3 innings and allowed 19 earned runs while striking out 47 batters.
Beyond Droz and Krohn, however, the pitching depth is lacking.
Sophomore Livia Velasco is the only other pitcher with more than two innings of work this season. She has allowed nine runs on 13 hits over 15 1/3 innings, but has also struck out 21 batters.
Players to watch
Venice: Becka Mellor, Kayleigh Roper, Karsyn Rutherford, Bri Weimer, Tatum McGrath, Liv Seibert, Micaela Hartman, Jordan O’Brien, Megan Hanley
Bloomingdale: Maddie Droz, Georgia Krohn, E-Mani Bailey-Usma, Alyssa Santos, Miranda Dilling, Mikayla Cable
Prediction
Venice’s hot bats can’t be cooled down, especially if Droz is chased early.
Venice 8 - Bloomingdale 3
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.