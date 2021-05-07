Fresh off a comeback win against Bloomingdale this past Thursday, the Venice softball team has already turned its attention to Sarasota.
The Indians and Sailors met twice already in the regular season, with Venice winning, 2-1, in eight innings on Feb. 17 and, 6-5, on March 31. They’ll meet once more this Tuesday at 7 p.m. with a spot in the regional final on the line.
“We know them, they know us. We’re not gonna surprise each other,” Venice coach Steve Constantino said of Sarasota.
“It’s gonna be whoever completes their game plan and doesn’t make mistakes.”
The Sailors are a relatively young team with seven underclassmen seeing significant playing time, and had a slow start to the year — losing six of their first eight — but have won six of their past seven.
In the playoffs, Sarasota (12-9, No. 52 in FL) beat Bloomingdale, 2-1, in eight innings in the district final and then blowing by Riverdale, 10-2, in the regional opener.
Here’s how the Sailors break down:
Offense
Sarasota has a deep lineup — with six hitters batting .290 or better — but with 29 extra-base hits, including just four home runs, through 21 games.
A pair of underclassmen — Haley Howard (.421) and Jayda Baker (.412) — lead the team in batting average and extra-base hits.
Senior Lizzy Small is another dangerous hitter, with a .349 batting average and five doubles, two triples and a home run.
Abbey Johns, a speedy freshman, is another batter to watch — as she leads her team with 16 runs and seven stolen bases.
Pitching
The Sailors have two strong pitchers (Small and Ryleigh Bennett), but relatively no depth behind them — freshman Brooke Bendel (2 1/3 IP) is the only other pitcher to see time this season.
Small has seen the bulk of time in the circle this season, recording a 3.28 ERA over 72 2/3 innings with 47 strikeouts.
Bennett, a sophomore, has been the team’s other go-to pitcher. She owns a 2.05 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 58 innings.
Players to watch
Venice: Becka Mellor, Kayleigh Roper, Karsyn Rutherford, Bri Weimer, Tatum McGrath, Liv Seibert, Micaela Hartman, Jordan O’Brien, Megan Hanley
Sarasota: Lizzy Small, Haley Howard, Jayda Baker, Ryleigh Bennett, Abbey Johns.
Prediction
Venice’s power at the plate will be too much for Sarasota to keep up with despite a good pitching matchup.
Venice 5, Sarasota 2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.