VENICE — After losing a pair of superstar hitters to graduation, it’s fair to wonder how good the Venice softball team will be this season.
So far, so good.
Absent former seniors Kayleigh Roper (Michigan State) and Becka Mellor (Barry) the Lady Indians had little trouble replacing their production on Tuesday night — run-ruling Port Charlotte, 10-0, in four-and-a-half innings of the preseason opener at Venice High School.
Venice will wrap up its preseason on Thursday at 7 p.m. against Sarasota at home.
“You just never know at the plate with a bunch of young players,” said Venice coach Steve Constantino, who started freshmen K.K. Smith at second base and Riley Sullivan at third base, while also rotating in Alex Evancho. “We have a very young team. We’re returning three starters and that’s a big task coming from a team that had 11 seniors on it, but they really stood up today.
“I was impressed by the freshmen. They should have been a lot more nervous,” Constantino added. “There should have been a lot more mistakes. What people don’t see is no missed signs. No missed backups in the outfield. It was fantastic. You can’t ask for more in the first game.”
Pitching wasn’t in doubt entering this season for the Indians.
Venice returns both of its starting pitchers from last season in Karsyn Rutherford and Micaela Hartman along with a pair of young relievers in Bailey Riggins and Layne Preece with senior catcher Taylor Halback behind the plate.
That experience paid off against the Pirates.
Rutherford (2 innings pitched), Riggins (2 IP) and Preece (1 IP) combined to pitch a 1-hit shutout across five innings while striking out nine Pirates and walking none.
The Pirates batters they were facing, however, were short on experience themselves.
Port Charlotte has just four upperclassmen this season and played with nine freshmen on its roster against the Indians — as sophomore Alexis Puga roped a single to left field for the team’s only baserunner in the top of the fifth.
“It was cool because a lot of our freshmen were starting tonight,” Port Charlotte coach Morgan Coslor said. “It was cool to see them play because they’ve been working really hard for this. Just seeing them in action was good.
“It was exciting for me, because we held them after the first inning, and we were super nervous. We’re really young, so I was happy with how they did.”
Venice’s new hitters wasted no time getting comfortable at the plate.
The Indians batted around in the first innings as: Rutherford walked, Halback was hit by a pitch, Hartman popped out to centerfield, Bri Weimer lined an RBI single to left field, Zoey Lynn smashed a two-run double to left-center, Sullivan hit an RBI single to left field, Smith hit an infield single to shortstop, Hailee Walter reached on a throwing error, Jackie Giler hit an RBI groundout, and finally, Rutherford struck out looking.
By the time Venice’s parade to the plate was over, the Indians led, 7-0, with the game firmly in hand.
“Knowing that we have a good freshman class coming in, we have a lot of trust in them,” said Weimer, a senior shortstop for Venice. “We worked on building that trust and that bond in the offseason. It’s working.
“It was an all-around great team win tonight. The freshmen did great, the seniors did great.”
However, Port Charlotte pitcher Gia Greaves and her subsequent replacement, Jaylin Pinedo, limited the damage from there — allowing three runs on four hits over the next three innings.
After adding another run in the second inning when pinch-runner Kenna Tippman stole home on a double-steal, the Indians added two more runs in the fourth on an RBI triple by Hartman and RBI single by Weimer to reach the mercy-rule threshold.
“We expect to have a roller-coaster ride for a little bit as they get to know each other,” Constantino said of managing a roster with six freshmen. “They need to get to know me, I need to get to know them, even though I’ve known most of these kids since they were 7 years old through Miss Venice or Viper.
“The goal is to play hard through our spring break tournament in Jupiter, come back from there and really get settled in for the second-half of the season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.