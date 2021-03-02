VENICE — When Eileen Solomon steps onto the soccer field at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand this Friday, she’ll be playing with (almost) nothing to lose.
A year ago, she had no idea that she’d be competing for a Florida high school state championship. But after joining the Venice girls soccer team midseason — transferring in from Canada due to COVID-19 restrictions — Solomon, a midfielder, has helped the Indians back to the state finals for a second straight season.
“I don’t get nervous before our games,” Solomon said. “I don’t think I understand how important these games are. It’s just another soccer game for me, and I love playing with these girls so it’s super easy.
“I don’t think I’m fully grasping how big this is just because I’ve just got here and these girls have been working toward this goal for four years, putting in a ton of work.”
A native of Canada, Solomon began playing soccer part-time in the U.S. as a 9 year old when she joined a club team in New York. Since that time, she’s put in countless hours of work — eventually earning a scholarship to play Division-I soccer for Boston University.
This past year, however, has limited Solomon’s chances to play.
She was visiting her grandparents in Venice last summer when coronavirus protocols kept her stuck in the area for a few weeks. Needing somewhere to train, it didn’t take her long to find the Indians’ players.
“I met her over the summer and I was able to play with her a little bit,” sophomore defender/midfielder Sarah Freddolino said. “I was so excited. I’m excited to have anyone join the team.
“She’s a great communicator with a positive attitude. She’s good with passing, too. I’ve been really impressed with her.”
Though Solomon and the Indians were introduced to each other over the summer, the senior midfielder couldn’t join the team right away. She moved to Venice and finished up her schooling online, eventually joining the team on Jan. 22 for Venice’s 1-0 victory at Wiregrass Ranch. Solomon has started all 10 games since — scoring four goals and recording five assists.
“It took me a couple of games (to get comfortable), definitely,” she said. “I struggled a little bit at the beginning because we used a different formation when I came. But after that, it worked perfectly.
“There were no issues at all. Once we found our groove, in the midfield especially, it was flawless. It’s been really good.”
Since Solomon joined Venice, the team has gone 9-1 — losing only to North Port, 2-1, in the district final — and has outscored its competition, 40-4, over that time.
And it hasn’t just been Solomon’s skill that has helped the Indians.
“I could tell she was very humble and very passionate about the game,” senior midfielder Rachel Dalton said. “I could tell that she’s a kind and sweet person all-around.
“She’s a very patient soccer player. She’s very talented. Her ball skills are amazing. Her field vision and knowledge of the game is amazing. She talks to us sometimes during halftime, and I’m sitting there like, ‘Wow, she is so knowledgeable about the game.’”
As Solomon has adjusted to life as a Venice Indian, she’s steadily revealed what she’s capable of doing — whether it be making free kicks from 40 yards out, delivering a near-perfect pass or directing teammates on and off the field — as the senior has become an essential member of the team.
“Her soccer IQ and her field awareness are second to none,” Venice coach Gary Bolyard said. “It’s helped calm the whole team down.
“It was a concern (at first), like, ‘OK, how is this going to affect our chemistry?’ But after meeting her, it wasn’t a worry. She fit right in from Day 1, and that’s the amazing thing. She’s been so grateful that everyone has accepted her. It could have been that a stranger is coming in and it doesn’t sit well with everyone.”
It’s hard to say if Venice would be in this same spot — one win from its first state title — without Solomon. But it’s certain that the Indians have been happy to have her along for the ride.
“It has been really exciting,” Solomon said of making the state final. “I didn’t know what to expect when I came here. I knew it was going to be a good level of soccer, but I think I underestimated how good the other teams were gonna be. I’ve never really done something like this because back in Canada we didn’t really have this type of setup.
“I’m just here living it and loving it. I’m kind of glad it’s my senior year because this team has set the bar so high. This is the best possible high school experience I could get. It’s been an amazing experience, and I can’t wait to win the finals.”
