The first full week back from winter break was a bit of a mixed bag for the eight local boys basketball teams.
Charlotte had an airing of grievances and gained some clarity. North Port suffered a nasty bite from the injury bug. Venice won one game that was closer than the final score and another that was nowhere near as close as the final score.
DeSoto County suffered the worst loss of the season. Spoiler alert: It wasn’t their loss at Lemon Bay. Speaking of the Manta Rays, their weird dominance over the Bulldogs is one of this year’s greatest mysteries.
The two private schools are headed in opposite directions while Port Charlotte seeks the normalcy of a basketball schedule that doesn’t get upended every week.
On to the rankings:
1. Charlotte (10-4). The Tarpons, while remaining the area’s clear No. 1, were beginning to fray somewhat in recent weeks. The defense was not as crisp and the buckets weren’t coming as easy for anyone not named Tre Carroll. Then came Wednesday’s loss at Naples, where Charlotte actually won two of the quarters but fell in such a deep hole at the start that it couldn’t come back in a 76-59 loss. That led to a team meeting before Friday’s game against Fort Myers. Coach Tom Massolio challenged the seniors to be leaders and the seniors challenged each other to rediscover a sense of urgency. It paid off with an impressive win against the Green Wave. The rededication comes at a good time because the Tarpons face a solid Canterbury team on Tuesday before playing host to 13-3 Lehigh on Friday. Lehigh is responsible for the Community School of Naples’ lone defeat this season.
2. Port Charlotte (6-2). The Pirates took care of business in their one game this week, dispatching Mariner, 73-65. Their Friday game against Canterbury was cancelled. Port Charlotte has not been able to establish a consistent routine in more than a month and now faces a stretch of three games in five days beginning with a road trip to Fort Myers on Monday. Shutting down a Green Wave offense that gave Charlotte everything it wanted should clear the Pirates’ sinuses before much more winnable home games against Cape Coral on Wednesday and Lemon Bay on Friday.
3. Venice (6-6). After having Charlotte on the ropes but unable to put the Tarpons away, Venice traveled to Community Christian and found itself having to apply lessons learned against Charlotte. Venice pushed back against a surging Mustangs squad with a monster fourth quarter to win by 17. Friday, Venice led by 20-plus points for most of the night in a win against Bayshore that was nowhere near as close as the 62-54 final. After three games last week, Venice has just one this week – Tuesday against a hard-to-read Sarasota team that enters with a 7-5 record full of strange wins and weird losses.
4. North Port (6-7). The Bobcats are hanging on to this spot by a thread after a soul-crushing week. Everything was looking up over the winter break as Kevin Riley returned to action, but just as they got one Riley back, they lost the other. Devin Riley went down with a broken foot this week and North Port lost to Immokalee and Newsome without their leading scorer. A 7-5 Bishop Verot comes to town on Monday, then the Bobcats get a little break before playing host to 3-5 Lakewood Ranch on Saturday.
5. Community Christian (5-3). Even in defeat this week, Community Christian turned heads against Venice in a game far closer than the 73-56 final score. The Mustangs played most of the game without starting point guard Drew Carter, their second-leading scorer. Still, they blistered Venice at one point for a 17-0 run and hung with the bigger, deeper Class 7A squad until wilting in the fourth quarter. Community Christian then turned around and defeated Sarasota Christian on the road, 53-52, for what was easily their biggest win of the season to date. With Carter still sidelined, CCS improved to 2-0 in district play with 17 points from Brandon Hill, 15 from Isaiah Levine and 12 from Lucas Rivera. The Mustangs have an opportunity to put together a little run now with winnable games against Out-of-Door Academy on Monday and DeSoto County on Tuesday.
6. Lemon Bay (3-7). If only the Mantas could play DeSoto County every week. Lemon Bay blistered DeSoto County 74-47 at home exactly one month after blasting the Bulldogs 78-45 in Arcadia. Jacob Newcomb scored 27 points in Friday’s romp, echoing Shea Cullum’s 32. Donnie Harvey added 20. Alas, Lemon Bay’s offense turtled less than 24 hours later in a 61-43 loss at Parrish Community. Lemon Bay has scored an average of 77.3 points in its three wins but just 47.4 points in their seven defeats.
7. DeSoto County (4-5). Good grief. In one of the more inexplicable outcomes of the season, the Bulldogs lost at Oasis, 71-58. Why was it so bizarre? Take your pick – DeSoto had defeated Oasis earlier in the year, Oasis had also been routed by Lemon Bay and … oh, yeah, did we mention Oasis was winless entering Monday’s game? In the Bulldogs’ defense, it was DeSoto County’s first game in three weeks, thanks to a lengthy quarantine. In between the loss at Oasis and the debacle at Lemon Bay, the Bulldogs did get a good win at Fort Meade, 64-56, so Darrel Nicklow’s young team is getting a great lesson in what it takes to play day-in and day-out during a long season. This will be another good week for measuring up as the Bulldogs travel to Community Christian on Tuesday, then try to sweep the season series with Lake Placid and Fort Meade at week’s end.
8. Imagine (6-6). The Sharks have now dropped 4 of 5 after starting the season 5-2, but that one victory was a nice one as they edged Gulf Coast HEAT 63-54 in overtime. Losses at Parrish Community and at home against Lake Placid were not unexpected, but Imagine probably would like another crack at the Dragons, who won for only the second time this season. This week provides a golden opportunity for the Sharks to start a new winning streak with home dates against the Village School of Naples and Mason Classical Academy and a return trip to Gulf Coast HEAT.
E-mail: patrick.obley@yoursun.com
