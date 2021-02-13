Wrestling
Lemon Bay wins Bidwell
ENGLEWOOD – Lemon Bay dominated to take the team title Saturday at its annual Bidwell Invitational IBT.
The Mantas topped the 17-team, individual bracketed tournament with a team total of 230 points, well ahead of second-place Brandon’s 190.5. North Port finished 11th while Port Charlotte was 15th.
Chase Alden (170), Lance Schyck (182) and Louis Baldor (195) each won their weight classes while Justin Brady (132), Caleb Corridini (145) and Austin Werden (152) each finished second. Logan Kelly (113), Johnathon Hartsikov (126), Ashton Tucker (138) and Tyson Jackson (heavyweight) each finished third.
Imagine’s Nash Hudgens won the heavyweight division.
