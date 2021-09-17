Port Charlotte quarterback Bryce Eaton (11) drops back to pass against Bishop Verot Friday, September 17, 2021 at Bishop Verot High School. The game's start was delayed until 9:20 p.m. due to weather and was not over at press time. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Port Charlotte linebacker Sam Clerjuste (4) recovers a fumble lost by Bishop Verot quarterback Carter Smith on Friday at Bishop Verot High School. The game’s start was delayed until 9:20 p.m. due to weather and was not over at press time. For the story, visit YourSun.com/Sports.
Port Charlotte running back Jakeemis Pelham (3) loses control of the wet ball but recovers the ball against Bishop Verot Friday, September 17, 2021 at Bishop Verot High School. The game's start was delayed until 9:20 p.m. due to weather and was not over at press time. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Port Charlotte running back Jamal Streeter (6) returns a kickoff against Bishop Verot Friday, September 17, 2021 at Bishop Verot High School. The game's start was delayed until 9:20 p.m. due to weather and was not over at press time. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Port Charlotte's Alex Perry (9), left, returned to action against Bishop Verot Friday, September 17, 2021 at Bishop Verot High School. The game's start was delayed until 9:20 p.m. due to weather and was not over at press time. Photo by Tom O'Neill
FORT MYERS – In football, success is found by playing well on offense, defense and special teams. For Port Charlotte , it was the last one that proved to be their downfall against Bishop Verot.
Chris Graves scored three touchdowns, including one on defense, as the Vikings took advantage of some Pirate miscues for a 30-16 victory late Friday.
In a game that was delayed more than two hours by weather and ended after midnight, Verot started quickly when Graves took a quick screen and dashed down the sidelines for an 80-yard touchdown and a 6-0 Viking lead.
Port Charlotte (1-2) would rally to take a 16-9 lead at the half on two touchdown passes from Bryce Eaton and a Trevin Howard field goal, but had two field goals and an extra point blocked.
Verot opened the second half pooch kickoff, which Port Charlotte muffed. The ball was recovered by the Vikings, leading to a game-tying touchdown by freshman quarterback Carter Smith, which in turn was set up by a successful fake punt.
After a bad snap on another Pirate punt put Verot (2-2) inside Port Charlotte’s 30, Smith found Graves for an 18-yard touchdown grab for the game-winning touchdown midway through the third quarter.
Graves would put the game away with six minutes left on a pick-six after Port Charlotte was pinned near their own goal line.
KEY PLAYS: The muffed kickoff to start the second half was the killer. Having three kicks blocked costing Port Charlotte seven points didn’t help either.
WHAT IT MEANS: Bishop Verot is a good team, but losing to a Class 3A school isn't a good look for a 5A team seeking points to get into the playoffs.
KEY STATS: Graves had seven catches for 175 yards receiving to lead the Vikings, while freshman Carter Smith was 19 for 27 passing for 275 yards with two touchdowns and another on the ground. Bryce Eaton was 25 for 36 passing for 301 yards and two touchdowns and two late interceptions.
QUOTES: "The hardest losses are when you beat yourselves because these are things you can control, especially when you work as hard as we do.” – Jordan Ingman, Port Charlotte head coach.
