NORTH PORT - By the time she graduates, Sierra Spirk may hold all the career records for the North Port High School girls soccer team by a considerable amount.
For now, the sophomore is settling for the season records. Spirk scored a hat trick to tie the season record for goals with teammate Aleena Purvis as the No. 2 seeded Bobcats blew open a close game at halftime for a 6-2 victory in the semi-finals of the District 6A-7 tournament.
The Bobcats (10-5-2) will face Venice in the district championship game Friday. The Indians beat Sarasota 8-0 in the other semifinal.
The three goals gave Spirk 33 on the season, and North Port needed them as the Pirates gave them all they could handle in the first half.
“We had a rough start in the first half because we weren’t passing, the second half was all about passing and our goalkeeper is a freshman, but has improved and she had a great second half,” North Port coach Hans Duque said.
Esther Pushkash had a rough go of it in the first half before settling down. She allowed a goal to Emma Parrish three minutes in to put the Bobcats in a hole.
Spirk tied the game five minutes later, but Pushkash let a free kick from Jamie Bolduc go through her fingertips in the 13th minute to give Braden River (11-7) the lead.
That was the last time the Pirates would see the back of the net. Laci Nottingham would find the ball in a scrum in front of the Braden River net and sent the ball home to tie the game 2-2 at the half.
“We were tight. We didn’t play well. We weren’t connecting our passes or getting excited or even working well together,” Spirk said.
It was all North Port in the second half. The Bobcats took the lead in the 44th minute when Spirk looked to center the ball, only to have it go off Melanie Herrera’s foot and past Libbyanne Ling for an own goal and a 3-2 lead.
The floodgates opened after that. Spirk would score again on a beautiful header off a Danielle Van Deusen pass, then complete the hat trick off a pass from Adriana Ghersini (after Spirk’s corner kick) and into the back corner in the 62nd minute.
Purvis would complete the scoring with her 10th goal of the season on a penalty kick.
“Sierra will not only score but drop in assists and do whatever for anyone else,” Duque said. “Purvis has been playing defense and is sacrificing herself for the good of the team.”
Braden River struggled in the second half, leaving coach Don Engelberger to wonder what happened after his third loss to North Port this season.
“We didn’t take (Spirk) out of the game. We knew we had to and we didn’t. She’s a game changer,” Engelberger said. “I thought we had a shot in the beginning, but we fell off our marks.”
