NORTH PORT — North Port came into Monday’s district semifinal with sickness and nerves, but strutted it’s way out with a 4-1 victory over Braden River.
Thanks to a hat trick from freshman Sierra Spirk, the Lady Bobcats (11-2-2) avenged an overtime loss to the Lady Pirates (7-5-1) in last year’s semifinal despite playing a girl down for the final 10 minutes.
“Every game is going to be different,” North Port coach Hans Duque said. “Last year we beat them twice and then went into overtime and lost. We had to make sure that wasn’t going to happen again.
“It was about being aggressive. Even one (player) down, it was still about trying to score and keep it going.”
It took some time to get going offensively, but Spirk opened it up in the 14th minute on a breakaway up the left side of the pitch, beating the Braden River keeper low for the game’s first goal.
Spirk scored again in the 25th minute in similar fashion on the right side.
She credited the assists from teammates Aleena Purvis and Emily Idoyoga for her success.
“The through balls were working well from the sides,” Spirk said. “(We were kind of confident) but I was kind of scared myself because I didn’t want to do badly.”
The Braden River forwards possessed a quick burst and had multiple chances that were thwarted by the aggressive nature of North Port keeper Jordan Wyatt.
Multiple times Wyatt charged far from the net to stop breakaways just days after suffering from a fever. She made seven saves on the night.
But Braden River was able to poke one through in the first half to cut the lead in half.
Brooke Tyquengco broke free from the back line for a one-on-one chance against Wyatt, who couldn’t get down in time to block the shot.
Spirk got her third and final goal a minute into the second half and Yanique Borer added some insurance in the 55th minute with a 50-yard boot to the upper-right corner to make it 4-1.
That completed a three-game sweep of the Lady Pirates this season and sets up a crosstown matchup with Venice on Thursday on the road.
BOYS SOCCER
Port Charlotte edges Ida Baker
Lushane Whyte scored for the Port Charlotte boys soccer team in the 18th minute of overtime to push the Pirates past Ida Baker, 3-2, in the district quarterfinals on Monday night.
EJ Morales and Justin Ross each scored in regulation to give the Pirates just enough offense to extend the game in time for Whyte’s game-winner.
Port Charlotte (4-14-2) will travel to play at top-seeded Cape Coral on Wednesday in the district semifinals.
Imagine advances
The Imagine School boys’ soccer team defeated Moore Haven, 3-2, in the first round of district play.
Michael Olszewski scored twice and Marlon Ramos added another with assists from Nick Volack and Mark Al-arnasi.
Seventh grade keeper Brody Rodgers had 12 saves on 14 shots.
Imagine will play Canterbury tomorrow at 7 pm in Canterbury in the semifinal game.
