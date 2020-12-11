Girls basketball
Venice 50, Imagine 29
Three players scored eight points for the Venice girls basketball team as it defeated Imagine School, 50-29, on Friday night.
Ella Opsatnick, Makenna Wright and Jayda Lanham led the Indians in scoring as they held the Sharks to 10 points in the first half. Leading, 27-10, at halftime, the Indians didn’t let up as they scored 15 points in the third quarter to pull away.
Venice (6-2) will play at Palmetto Ridge on Monday and Imagine School (2-1) will host DeSoto County today at 2 p.m.
North Port 62, Port Charlotte 55
The North Port girls basketball team won back-to-back games for the first time all year when it beat Port Charlotte, 62-55, on Friday night after defeating Lakewood Ranch earlier in the week.
Brooke Sawyer and Yani Hall each scored 13 points for North Port while Chrishe Labossierre added 11.
Bryanna Griffiths scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Aryianna Lockey-Progl added 12 points and five steals for the Pirates in the loss.
Port Charlotte (4-3) will play at East Lee County on Monday and North Port (2-5) will host DeSoto County on Tuesday.
Boys soccerNorth Port 5, Port Charlotte 0
North Port’s boys soccer team routed Port Charlotte to cap a week that saw the Bobcats play four matches in five nights.
Daniel Bohdanets and Chris Lamela each had a pair of goals while Elijah Telmanov tacked on another to cap the rout. North Port finished the week 3-0-1 and improved to 5-3-2 on the season. After the 2-2 tie at Charlotte earlier in the week, North Port shut out Cardinal Mooney, then did the same against the Pirates
“The pieces all fit into place,” North Port coach Joey Sorbino said. “We did something this week that no soccer team at this school has done – we played four games in one week. … The truth of it is this: I’d put my team back on the field right now. Those guys are fit and that speaks to who they are as student-athletes. They’re ready to go all the time.”
There is no rest ahead for the Bobcats, who have three games next week for a total of seven in 11 days.
Boys basketballCommunity Christian 64, Imagine 44
Coming off a hard-fought 61-52 loss against IMG Academy Blue just 24 hours earlier, the Mustangs continued their dominance against the Sharks.
The Mustangs (3-2) have won 11 of 12 meetings all-time with Imagine and handed the Sharks (3-1) their first defeat of this season.
Brandon Hill was honored during the game after scoring his 1,000th career point.
