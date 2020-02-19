Sun preps logo

Softball

Lakewood Ranch 4, Charlotte 0

Kicking off the season against the nation’s No. 1 team, Charlotte couldn’t generate enough offense to open the year with a win.Lakewood Ranch opened the scoring in the second inning with a 3-run homer. They added another in the fifth with another home run.Faith Brown, Kerstyn Shaw and Savannah Jacobs all recorded hits for Charlotte.

Riverview-Sarasota 6, Port Charlotte 2

The Lady Pirates held things scoreless through three innings, but the Lady Rams broke through.

Port Charlotte’s Breanna Beck had an RBI-single to score McKenzie Coslor and Emily Slater hit an RBI-double to score Beck.

Port Charlotte falls to 0-2 on the young season.

TennisThe Charlotte and Port Charlotte boys and girls tennis teams squared off on Wednesday with Port Charlotte winning the girls and Charlotte taking the boys.

Port Charlotte got wins from Zoe Burkhart, Michelle Bifaretti, Cassidy Gibbs and Karolina Konciute in singles. Charlotte’s Nicole Johanessen got a singles win and each team earned a singles point.

On the boys side, Charlotte got a clean sweep, taking all singles and doubles points for a 7-0 win.

— Staff reports

 

