Area swimmers compete at states, regionals
Lemon Bay was the lone area team competing at the state meet this weekend with the other teams at regionals.
Meghan Brown was the highest finisher of the Mantas, reaching the podium with a seventh-place finish in the 100 backstroke. She also finished 12th in the 50 freestyle.
Other Mantas reaching the finals included: Colin McCarty (13th, diving), Becket Koss (14th, 100 freestyle) Boys 200 freestyle relay (10th), Boys 400 freestyle relay (13th).
All other area swimmers competed in regionals over the weekend with Venice High taking home the boys regional title and a runner-up finish for the girls in 4A. North Port boys finished 12th.
Region champ: Ella Marlow (VHS, 100 butterfly), Amadeusz Knop (VHS, 100 backstroke).
Second place: Venice boys 200 medley relay, Wesley Kephart (VHS, 50 free), Venice girls 200 freestyle relay, Michael Sickels (NP, 100 backstroke).
Third place: Venice girls 200 medley relay, Ian Brann (VHS, 50 free), Sarah Koenig (VHS, 100 backstroke), Harrison Newi (VHS, 100 breaststroke), Venice girls 400 freestyle relay, Venice boys 400 freestyle relay.
Port Charlotte earned a seventh place finish on the boys side, Charlotte behind in 15th. On the girls side, Port Charlotte finished eighth and Charlotte finished ninth.
Earning third place finishes were the PC girls 200 medley relay and Oscar Marquardt (PC, 50 free, 100 breaststroke).
Charlotte’s top finishers were James Rose with a seventh place finish in the 200 freestyle and Grace Eaton with a seventh place finish in the 50 freestyle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.