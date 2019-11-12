After 33 years of service to Charlotte High School, Athletic Director Brian Nolan was rewarded by having the soccer stadium scoreboard bear his name.
A ceremony was held to unveil the sign prior to the boys soccer team's season opener against Imagine School of North Port on Tuesday. Family and community members as well as Tarpon coaches came out for the special moment.
"It was really cool to see our coaches here, my aunt and uncle came over, my brother, my son. It was pretty emotional," Nolan said. "After 33 years here, you put your heart and soul into a lot of things and it's an honor to have your name on the field forever."
One of the coaches supporting Nolan on the sideline was head football coach Binky Waldrop, who has grown close in his two-plus decades at the helm of the team.
Waldrop says Nolan's selflessness and dedication make this honor well-deserved.
"If you need a door opened on Sunday night at 8:00, you call Brian Nolan," Waldrop said. "The impact he's had on the people in this community is incredible. It's all about work ethic. He's been a great leader for our athletics program."
Nolan joined the school in 1986 and took over for former AD Wally Keller nearly two decades ago. He played collegiate soccer and also coached the Tarpons prior to becoming AD.
Nolan has been a longstanding pillar of Tarpon athletics and has made an impact across all sports. It was an emotional ceremony for him as he reflected on his three decades with the Tarpons.
"I don't know if I can describe it, but I know I'm gonna be proud walking by this, even after I retire," he said. "People never really knew I played soccer. Soccer is what I really enjoy. I'm glad we got a lot of people here and it was a really special moment."
SPORTS BRIEFS
Girls soccer
Charlotte, 3, Imagine 1
Though Charlotte's Ashley Chaisson-Doull has primarily played defense, she proved she could be a threat offensively as well with a hat trick to open the season.
Chaisson-Doull paced the scoring on seven shots on goal. The Tarpons (1-0) had 13 shots in total. Imagine's lone goal came on a penalty kick.
"Imagine is always a nice team to play with young talent," Charlotte coach Amanda Carr said. "Our team dominated the game and kept the ball on Imagine's half the majority of the game. We are focusing a lot with (getting in) shape and some players learning new positions."
Lemon Bay 8, Sarasota 1
The Lady Mantas (1-0) opened the season in style with a lopsided win over the Lady Sailors (0-1). Zoe Melo led with four goals, Lauren Ragazzone added two and Sophia Cherniak and Jacoby Maldonado scored one a piece.
Boys soccer
Charlotte 6, Imagine 0
Charlotte struggle to get shots off in the first half against Imagine in the season opener, but got things rolling in the second to open with a victory.
Francesco Biscemi got things started with a deep shot in the 32nd minute. In the second half, David Lawson (2), Gavin Pennell (2), Yan Corriea added goals. Pennell combined with Jonah Suttoon for the shutout with no saves needed.
"Imagine did a great job defending and packing the box at the beginning of the game," Charlotte coach Greg Winkler said. "Francesco received a ball, turned and took a deep shot to get us the lead at halftime. We appeared to get over our jitters as we scored three goals in less than three minutes to start the second half."
Girls basketball (preseason)
Venice 59, SMA 9
The Venice girls basketball team opened the preseason with a 59-9 win over Sarasota Military Academy at Lemon Bay High School on Tuesday night.
Olivia Sleight led the Lady Indians with 23 points, 6 steals and 5 assists while Ella Opsatnick chipped in with 6 points, 3 steals and 11 rebounds.
Kiley Poole added 9 points, 2 steals and 4 assists.
Venice led, 38-3 at halftime and coasted to its first win under coach Jeremy Martin.
Lemon Bay
The Lemon Bay girls basketball team, which hosted the preseason tournament on Tuesday night, lost to Cape Coral.
“The kids played hard and rebounded well,” Mantas coach Mike Young said. “They just need to slow down offensively. We have a lot of new players we’re rotating in.”
Lemon Bay plays again on Thursday against Sarasota Military Academy.
Bishop Verot 51, Port Charlotte 31
The Port Charlotte girls basketball team fell, 51-31, to Bishop Verot on Tuesday night at Lemon Bay High School.
Lady Pirates coach Mike Progl said he let his bench players get some valuable minutes in the preseason game to get them ready for the regular season, which begins next week.
