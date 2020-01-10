Charlotte claims district dual crown
The Charlotte wrestling team claimed another district dual title, beating Port Charlotte 76-0 and Braden River 75-3 on Friday at Palmetto High School.
Port Charlotte wrestled back in hopes of securing second place and advancing to next week’s regionals with the Tarpons, but fell 40-18 to Braden River. Charlotte’s regional opponent has yet to be determined.
Charlotte coach Evan Robinson said this one the first time he was able to enjoy the team aspect of the season. In the duals setting where each weight class matters, the team rallied around one another in order to secure the title. And it was’t as easy as the score suggests, according to Robinson.
“We fixed a lot of quirks from last weekend,” Robinson said. “They guys did a lot of good stuff against some good competition and won the matches we were supposed to win. I know it was pretty dominant, but we had some tough matches. In the end, the guys pulled together and were having fun.”
Port Charlotte is still finding it’s groove, but is excited for the remainder of the season. Okten Logue and Tyler Rodriguez each notched two pins in the district tournament.
“We have some others that are just coming out to start the season, and just now filling all of our weight classes,” Port Charlotte coach Tyler Crane said. “Some people coming back from injuries and sicknesses. We should be firing on all cylinders in the next couple weeks. It’s going to be a fun second half of the season.”
Boys basketballCharlotte 62, Fort Myers 43
Charlotte got a big win on the road Friday against a southwest Florida powerhouse in Fort Myers.
Bouncing back from a home loss to Naples earlier in the week, the Tarpons (10-4) got big nights from Tre Carroll (16 points, 13 rebounds), John Gamble (12 points and 4 rebounds) and Faustin Phanor (10 points, 7 rebounds).
Venice 67, North Port 60 OT
Venice outscored North Port 12-5 in the overtime period and defeated the Bobcats, 67-60, in a boys basketball contest Friday night at the Teepee.
With the victory, the Indians snapped a seven game losing streak, but it wasn’t without quite a battle from North Port.
Despite missing the first half, Wideman led all scorers with 19 points. Mizer had 11 for the Indians, and Vince Marino and Myles Weston added 9 apiece. Pasasmonte led North Port with 15 points, Brown had 11 and Joey Rivera chipped in with 10.
DeSoto County 64, Lemon Bay 60
The Bulldogs got a big night from their up-and-coming freshman Jamari Redding, who scored a game-high 21 points in a win over the Mantas (5-9).
Holding a four-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, DeSoto kept pace with Lemon Bay for their second win of the week to move to 6-8.
Naisr Gilchrist followed behind Redding with 14 and Tyrese Prince had 10. For the Mantas, Jacob Newcomb led with 20 points.
Community Christian 71, Canterbury 61
The Mustangs (7-5) scored a nice win against Canterbury thanks to three players in double figures.
Brandon Hill scored 22 with 12 rebounds, Ethan Bray and Rodney Anicet each added 16 points and 10 rebounds with Bray coming one assist short of a triple double.
Port Charlotte 49, Ida Baker 40
Trying to hold on to the final playoff spot in the region, the Pirates (8-5) responded from a tight loss to Mariner, beating Ida Baker 49-40 on Friday.
Guard Logan Rogers was the lone Pirate in double figures with 10 points.
Boys soccerCharlotte 2, Gateway Charter 0
The Tarpons moved to 11-1-5 on the year with a shutout victory on Friday.
Joaquin Monge scored in the 42nd minute to give Charlotte the lead and Wesley Owensby, assisted by Caleb Briggs, gave some insurance in the 53rd. Gavin Pennell only needed to make one save.
“We dominated play tonight and once again created a lot of opportunities,” Charlotte coach Greg Winkler said. “We finally put one in early in the second half. Our midfield was missing two starters, so Monge, Logan Roughton, and Noah Rodriguez, did a great job in their absence.
Our defense is really gelling, the unit allowed Gavin Pennell and the team to earn our sixth shutout.”
Venice 1, North Port 0
The Venice boys soccer team took a 1-0 lead over North Port in the second half of Friday night’s game, but was unable to hold on for the win in a 1-1 tie.
Indians junior Bima Bagawanta played a long diagonal cross to forward Diego Heredia, who beat his defender and chipped a shot over the goalkeeper for the lead.
However, the Bobcats earned a penalty kick in the closing minutes and connected to pull out the tie.
Up next for Venice (5-6-2) is a home match against Manatee on Monday while North Port (4-7-2) will also play on Monday as it hosts Neumann.
Girls soccerLemon Bay 9, DeSoto County 1
Record watch is in full effect after a big offensive night from the Lady Mantas, who move to 14-1
Lauren Ragazzone scored four goals, giving her 29 for the year — one short of tying her own record for single-season goals. Right behind her is Zoe Melo, who scored a hat trick to give her 27. Also scoring were Miley Robbins and Sophia Cherniak.
Girls basketballLemon Bay 43, Hardee 35
Olivia Gibb scored 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as she led the Lemon Bay girls basketball team to a 43-35 win over Hardee on Friday night.
Along with Gibb, Katelyn Ziarnicki (12 points) and Christain Chandler (7 points) helped keep the Lady Mantas on top.
For Lemon Bay (7-9), it was the sixth win in the past nine games as the team is heating up right as playoffs near. The Mantas will next play on Tuesday night as they host Charlotte High.
Charlotte 58, Imagine 54
The Charlotte High girls basketball team held on for a 58-54 win over Imagine School on Friday night. Three Sharks players scored in double figures — led by Isabella Faulkner with 21 and followed by Katie Klein with 14 and Arianna Andrade with 10. Imagine (8-7) will next play at Manatee on Tuesday and Charlotte (12-2) will also play on Tuesday as it travels to Englewood to play Lemon Bay.
Bella Desjardins hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points. Ary Hicks added 10 points, 10 assists and 5 steals and Dylan Anthony added 12 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.