Country cross
Several local cross country teams opened their seasons Friday at the 41st annual Fort Myers High Invite.
Lemon Bay topped the locals with a fifth place finish, just one ahead of DeSoto County in 25-team field for the boys varsity 5K. Port Charlotte was just two behind in eighth place overall while Charlotte rounded out the locals at 15th overall.
Girls golfLemon Bay 186, Port Charlotte 213
Hailey Lainhart shot a 40 and Reese Davids a 44 to lead the Lady Mantas to a season-opening victory over Port Charlotte.
Sara Tirb paced the Lady Pirates with a 46 and Emma Jurisko shot a 50.
Staff reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.