Country cross

Several local cross country teams opened their seasons Friday at the 41st annual Fort Myers High Invite.

Lemon Bay topped the locals with a fifth place finish, just one ahead of DeSoto County in 25-team field for the boys varsity 5K. Port Charlotte was just two behind in eighth place overall while Charlotte rounded out the locals at 15th overall.

Girls golfLemon Bay 186, Port Charlotte 213

Hailey Lainhart shot a 40 and Reese Davids a 44 to lead the Lady Mantas to a season-opening victory over Port Charlotte.

Sara Tirb paced the Lady Pirates with a 46 and Emma Jurisko shot a 50.

Staff reports

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments