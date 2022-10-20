Sun preps logo

In a contest fitting of a district title championship, the DeSoto Bulldogs and McKeel Wildcats battled through four sets before the Wildcats came back to put the Bulldogs away, 25-13, 33-31, 22-25, 25-21

DeSoto took a while to get started in the first set as they committed five net violations, but the second set will be remembered by players and fans alike as the set that would never end.


