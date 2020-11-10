Girls basketball
Venice edges Port Charlotte
Freshmen Jayda Lanham and Nicole Beatty each scored 10 points to lead the Venice girls basketball team to a 42-40 win over Port Charlotte in a preseason tournament at Lemon Bay High on Tuesday night.
The Indians scored 16 points in the third quarter thanks to 3-pointers from Kiley Poole, Olivia Sleight and Lanham. Beatty scored four of her 10 in the final quarter and Lanham added another 3-pointer.
Venice will wrap up its preseason tonight against the Mantas at Lemon Bay at 7:30.
North Port loses
The North Port girls basketball team lost, 38-29, to Cape Coral in its preseason opener at Lemon Bay High on Tuesday evening.
Boys soccerCharlotte beats DeSoto
The Charlotte boys soccer team began its season with a 3-2 win over DeSoto County.
Bruce Bailey gave the Tarpons an early 1-0 advantage when he scored in the fifth minute off an assist from Noah Rodriguez.
Dylan Solomon stretched the lead to 2-0 when he scored off an assist from goalkeeper Nick Palma (13 saves, 1 goal allowed) in the 35th minute.
Wesley Owensby made it 3-0 Charlotte in the second minute of the second half on a free kick.
However, the Bulldogs nearly completed a comeback as Ruben Sanchez and Eduardo Maldonado scored in the second half to cut the deficit to one.
Charlotte (1-0) will host Ida Baker on Saturday and DeSoto County (1-1) will play at Mulberry on Friday.
Port Charlotte postponed
The Port Charlotte boys soccer team had its game at Fort Myers canceled due to rain. The Pirates are scheduled to play at Venice at 7:30 tonight.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.