Indians win bragging rights over Mantas
There are seldom many secrets between the Lemon Bay Manta Rays and the Venice Indians boys soccer teams. As many of the players play on the Falcons club team, they are as close with their opponents as they are with their teammates.
With bragging rights on the line, there was no sign of any tryptophan sluggishness, with each team playing their first game after the Thanksgiving break. Their friendships too were put on hold as they played a hard fought, clean, physical game.
Ultimately, the host Indians (2-3-1) exacted a measure of revenge with a 4-0 non-district victory at Powell-Davis Stadium. Last season, the Manta Rays (3-1-1) took local bragging rights with a 4-1 win.
“We had a tough game against Lemon Bay last year, so it’s nice to come back with this one,” said Indians assistant coach Manuel Heredia. “We have three games this week, so it’s nice to get some positive momentum going for the games we have coming up.”
Venice will host Cardinal Mooney on Thursday and Palmetto on Friday.
“We got them last year, so they didn’t come out here to lose today,” said Manta Rays head coach Mark Hertz. “I’ll say this: They’re a good team. They’re quick, they’re skilled, so when you lose to a good team like that you can live with it. They had two penalty-kick goals, so it’s like a 2-nil game. So, I’m proud of my guys for playing them so close.”
Caleb Davis opened the scoring in the 7th minute. From about 10 feet out, Davis booted a ball that went through a small maze of players before bounding in off the right post.
With just a minute to go in the opening half, Diego Heredia added another Indians tally. He picked up a loose ball and managed to squeeze it through a small opening for the 2-0 advantage.
Both of Venice’s second-half goals came via a penalty kick. Both were awarded after similar plays. The Indians’ Miles Chocquette twice made through passes to a teammate to initiate the penalty calls.
On the first occasion, Chocquette found Juylan Ormachea. Immediately after receiving the pass, Ormachea was pushed to the ground from behind in the 69th minute.
Girls basketballCharlotte 64, Dunbar 54
The Charlotte High girls basketball team improved to 4-0 on Monday night in a 64-54 win over Dunbar.
Ary Hicks led the way with 22 points, 8 assists and 5 rebounds while Dylan Anthony came through with a double-double (15 points and 10 rebounds). Kiri Thomas, a sophomore guard, added 8 points and 6 rebounds.
The Lady Tarpons will try to move to 5-0 as they host North Port tonight at 7.
Boys basketballCommunity Christian 71, Imagine School 45
The Mustangs (1-0) opened their season with a win over the Sharks.
Ethan Bray led the Mustangs with 16 points and five assists followed by a 15-point, 13-rebound night from Brandon Hill and a 13-point game from Drew Carter.
