Lemon Bay girls net
8 more goals in winThe Lady Mantas kept their undefeated streak alive with their fifth win of the year, this one over the Lady Sharks.
The scoring trio of Lauren Ragazzone, Hanna Cislo and Zoe Melo were at it again, scoring seven of the eight goals. Ragazzone scored another hat trick and the other two had a pair a piece. Sophia Cherniak added the last goal.
North Port 9, Charlotte 1
North Port (2-0-2) had a strong showing on both offense and defense against the Lady Tarpons (3-3).
The Lady Bobcats scored seven goals in the first half with Adriana Ghersini, Sierra Spirk and Aleena Purvis each tallying two goals in the game. Purvis also assisted on two goals.
North Port outshot Charlotte 23-1, but the Lady Tarpons made good use of their opportunity with a goal from Peyton Taylor in the first half.
BOYS BASKETBALLCharlotte 65, DeSoto County 36
Before Charlotte could get to Friday’s matchup with Port Charlotte, they first had to tackle DeSoto.
Charlotte forward Tre Carroll led the way with 25 points and 14 rebounds as the Tarpons pick up their second win of the year. DeSoto opens the season with the loss.
Behind Carrol was Jaheem Toure with 8 and freshman John Gamble and Faustin Phanor tied with six a piece. For DeSoto, Nasir Gilchrist led with nine points followed by Ethan Redden and Tony Blanding with six.
GIRLS BASKETBALLCharlotte 56, North Port 30
Three Tarpons scored in double figures as the Charlotte girls basketball team handled North Port, 56-30, on their home court on Tuesday night.
Sophomore guard Kiri Thomas led the way with 14 points, with Bella Desjardins chipping in 13 points, 4 steals and 4 assists. Ary Hicks was close to recording another double-double with10 points, 7 assists and 6 steals in the win.
The Lady Bobcats (3-2) were without all of their starting guards including star point guard Emani Jefferson due to an incident last Saturday against East Bay.
In their place, Krystal Morales led North Port with 14 points and Emily Leavitt added 8.
Charlotte (5-0) will be back in action on Dec. 7 at Lakewood Ranch as the team looks to stay undefeated.
Lemon Bay 42, SMA 4
Defensive domination might be an understatement for the Lemon Mantas that held a struggling SMA team to single digits in their first win of the year.
Katelyn Ziarnicki led with 17 points and four steals. Olivia Gibb scored seven and Christain Chandler added six.
Port Charlotte 47, Venice 41
Venice is still looking for its first win of the season as Port Charlotte wins its second.
Both teams were neck-and-neck in the fourth quarter as Poole and DuBay-Smith combined for seven points and Pirates freshman Bryanna Griffiths scored six of her 10.
Though Venice only trailed by two with two minutes to go, the quick hands of Sharina Hudson were too much for the Indians to overcome. The senior guard had three steals down the stretch and finished with a game-high eight takeaways.
Pirate freshman Bryanna Griffiths led with 10 points.
Lakewood Ranch 39, Imagine School 31
The Imagine School girls basketball team lost to Lakewood Ranch, 39-31, on Tuesday night.
Freshman Makayla Rassbach led the Sharks (2-2) with 9 points and 4 rebounds, followed by Arianna Andrade, who scored 7 points and added 10 rebounds and 4 steals.
Next up for Imagine is a home game against Port Charlotte on Friday at 7:30.
BOYS SOCCERCharlotte 2, North Port 1
The Tarpons got a big win over North Port on Friday to continue on their undefeated streak at 5-0-3 as the Bobcats fall to 0-6.
GIRLS WEIGHTLIFTINGDeSoto County fell to Hardee 43-37, but had a strong showing.
The top finishers were: Lizette Bautista, 1st in the 110; Lluvycela Moreno, 3rd in the 119; Avery Owens, 3rd in the 129; Aubrey Roman, 3rd in the 139; Denise Brown, 1st in the 154; M’Alee Sauvey, 2nd in the 154; Izziebella Rock, 1st in the 169; Baleria Garcia, 2nd in the 183; Yasmeen Martinez, 1st in the 199; Ashley Jones, 2nd in the 199; Lauren McCray, 2nd in the Unlimited; Sage McCray 3rd in the Unlimited.
