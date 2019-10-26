Cross Country
Both North Port and Venice are sending teams to regionals next week.
Venice had both boys and girls teams finish in the top 10 at districts, hosted by the Bobcats, advancing them to next week's regionals where they will need to finish top eight out of 20 teams.
On the boys side, North Port finished in third with the Indians behind in fifth. For the girls, Venice finished in eighth.
Lady Indian Alyssa Crettol was the top girls finisher in 31st place. Venice's Alberto Teijelo was the top boy with a fifth-place finish.
North Port's Joseph Smith finished 18th.
On Friday, the Charlotte girls and Port Charlotte boys also qualified for regionals.
Port Charlotte's Tyler Wadsworth finished as the district champion and Charlotte's Aleecia Collins and Hannah Piacitelli finished in the top five.
Swimming
Lemon Bay had a strong showing at its district swim meet. Aiden Koss, Meghan Brown, Trey Scott and the boy's 400 relay all finished as district champions.
Teams were told not to release other results until the FHSAA made them official, so team standings and non-district champs were not available.
