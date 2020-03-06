The area began the day with 21 wrestlers vying for a state championships, but only six remain after Day 1 of the state meet in Kissimmee.
Charlotte’s Donovan Cataldi (132 pounds) is still chasing his second state title while teammate Lucas Willis (152) is still alive in his quest for four straight. Joining them are Andrew Austin (113), Issac Church (126) and Cody Rice (170) from Charlotte and Lance Schyck (170) from Lemon Bay — all are chasing their first championship.
Willis cruised through the opening rounds, pinning his first opponents for his 37th fall of the year and then won 12-1 in the quarterfinals. Schyck followed suit with two pins on Day 1 and Cataldi and Austin won handedly in their openers as well.
The closest matches came from Church and Rice.
Church held a one-point lead in the third period, but got an escape and was awarded a point for his opponent stalling to win 11-9 in the quarterfinals. Rice was down 4-0 in the first period, but scored eight unanswered points to win 8-4 after a 45-second pin in the first round.
Charlotte currently sits in fourth place in the Class 2A team standings behind Lake Gibson, Tampa-Jesuit and Palmetto Ridge.
Semifinal bouts kickoff at 9:30 this morning with the 5th/6th place and 3rd/4th place matches following before the finals at 6:30 p.m.
Consolation bracketsFor those not in line for a shot at a title, the next best thing is earning a spot in the podium and three wrestlers still have a chance at that.
First-time state qualifier Sean Taft (160) from Charlotte narrowly missed out on a chance to continue his title quest when an escape and takedown in the second period was the deciding factor in a 3-2 first-round loss. But he wont both of his consolation bouts convincingly to advance to Day 2.
Joining him will be Venice’s Bryce Taranto (120) and Gage Tippman (145). Taranto won his opening match 9-3, but fell in the quarterfinals. He then won his consolation bout 7-2. Tippman lost 16-1 in the opening round, but won both consolation bouts by pin.
SoftballCharlotte 7, Lemon Bay 2
Things were close for much of the game, but the Lady Tarpons (4-2) plated six runs in the final two innings to seal the win over the Lady Mantas (3-2).
The Lady Mantas got on the board first with a sacrifice-fly from Haley Gulsby, scoring Ella Kraszewski on the tag-up. Charlotte responded in the top of the fourth inning with an RBI-double to left field by Savannah Jacobs to score Alyssa Opsahl.
Kraszewski got Lemon Bay another run in the fifth on an RBI-single, but it wasn’t enough to Charlotte off.
Opsahl tied things up in the with a deep fly ball to right field to score Kerstyn Shaw in the sixth. Jacobs plated the go-ahead run on a sacrifice-fly, scoring Opsahl.
Charlotte then added four insurance runs in four consecutive at bats in the seventh.
Laci Hendrickson got the win, pitching a complete game while allowing two earned on seven hits with six strikeouts. Kraszewski also pitched a complete game, allowing seven earned with five strikeouts.
Fort Myers 17, Port Charlotte 0 (3 inn)
The Lady Green Wave made quick work of the visiting Lady Pirates. A 13-run first inning was all they needed as the Lady Pirates fall to 1-4.
BaseballPort Charlotte 5, North Port 4 (9 inn)
The Pirates walked off in the bottom of the ninth inning against North Port (5-4) to move to 3-5 on the year.
Port Charlotte held a 4-1 lead entering the sixth inning, but allowed three unanswered runs, forcing extra inning.
After Mike Murray hit a two-run double in the sixth, Jason Zmejkoski put the Bobcats in position to tied things up.
Zmejkoski advanced to second on a wild pitch and stole second before Brett Brown drove him in on a ground ball to shortstop.
Two innings later, two walks and a double by Stephen Lomski loaded the bases for Peyton Rack, who singled to center field for the walk-off RBI.
Charlotte 3, Lemon Bay 0
Bryce Hayse threw a two-hit shutout against Lemon Bay as the Charlotte baseball team beat the Mantas, 3-0, on Friday evening.
The Tarpons also had just two hits on the night, but one of them was a three-run home run by John Busha that gave the Tarpons enough cushion to hold on for the win.
Jason LePage went six innings for Lemon Bay, allowing just two hits and one walk, but was done in by the Busha homer.
Charlotte (4-4) will host Fort Myers on Tuesday night at 7 and Lemon Bay (1-4) will play at South Fort Myers on Monday night at 6.
DeSoto County 15, LaBelle 4
The DeSoto County baseball team jumped on LaBelle with four runs in the first inning and six more in the third as they pulled away for a 15-4 win on Friday night.
Aiden Roe (3-for-4) and Austin Evans (3-for-5) each had multi-hit nights for the Bulldogs while Ethan Underwood scored four times.
Logan Adams earned the win on the mound, allowing four runs on three hits over six innings while striking out 10.
DeSoto County (3-4) will play at Hardee on Monday night at 7.
CHILES 8, VENICE 6
Venice scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning but it was not enough to overcome a 6-run deficit.
The Indians move to 4-3 on the year.
