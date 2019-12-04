Tarpons wrestling takes down Riverdale
The Tarpons wrestling team defeated Riverdale, 37-27, at Charlotte High School on Wednesday evening.
Patrick Nolan (106 pounds), Lucas Willis (152 pounds) and Cael Newton (195 pounds) won their matches by pins. Matt Andou (160 pounds), Cody Rice (170 pounds), Preston Powell (182 pounds) and Biaggio Fiattarelli (285 pounds) all won their matches by decision as the Tarpons came back from an early deficit.
Next up for Charlotte is a two-day meet at the Gary Freis Duals in Fort Myers beginning on Friday, Dec. 6 at 4 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Geisendorfer leads Lemon Bay over Imagine
The Lemon Bay boys basketball team improved to 2-1 on Wednesday night with a 69-50 win over Imagine School.
6-foot-9 senior Caleb Geisendorfer took control with 17 points and 16 rebounds while six of his teammates scored at least 5 points.
The Mantas will next play at home against DeSoto County on Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Mantas hold off ODA
The Lemon Bay boys soccer team improved to 5-1-1 on the season with a 5-3 win over Out-of-Door Academy on Wednesday night at Lemon Bay High School.
Alex Carabes recorded a hat trick (3 goals) and two assists as he powered the Manta Rays offense once again. Trayton White was close behind with 2 goals and 1 assist. Ben Mead and Nick Zidanavicius also got in on the action with 1 assist apiece.
Alex Johnson helped keep the Thunder at bay with 16 saves on the night.
Lemon Bay will be in action again on Monday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. as it hosts Booker (2-3-2).
GIRLS SOCCER
Lady Tarpons match canceled
The Charlotte High girls soccer team’s match at Community School of Naples on Wednesday night was canceled.
