Boys basketball
Charlotte 75, Riverdale 65
The Tarpons got a big win over Riverdale (4-2) on Thursday to keep their undefeated 5-0 streak alive. Charlotte overcame a 15-point deficit and 31 turnovers in the win.
Charlotte was led by Tre Carroll, who was two assists shy of a triple double with 31 points, 14 rebounds and 8 assists. He was followed by John Gamble, who had 21 points and 9 rebounds, and Tyrik Gainer with 10 points and 5 assists.
Port Charlotte 76, Ida Baker 36
The clock was running as the Pirates pounded Ida Baker for a 40-point win to move to 4-1 on the year.
The Pirates were led by five players scoring in double figures including Navari Johnson with 13, Logan Rogers, Alex Perry and Gerald Robinson with 12 and Shawn Lefresne with 10.
DeSoto County 71, Community Christian 67
The Bulldogs edged out a win over the Mustangs at home on Thursday night to move to 2-3 on the year. Community Christian falls to 1-2.
The teams were tied at 36 at the half, but the Mustangs took a 59-52 lead after the third quarter thanks to a 12-point quarter form Rodney Anicet. But the Bulldogs held a 17-9 edge in the final quarter.
Community Christian went up by one point late, but Nazir Gilchrist hit a late 3-pointer and Nelson Daniels iced it with free throws.
Gilchrist led all scorers with 19 followed by Keimar Richardson with 10 and Tony Blanding with 11 for the Bulldogs.
Ethan Bray led the Mustangs with 20 followed by Brandon Hill with 18 and Anicet with 16.
Girls basketball
North Port 70, Port Charlotte 54
A 33-point night by Yani Hall led the North Port girls basketball team to a 70-54 win over Port Charlotte on Thursday night.
The Lady Bobcats trailed, 31-26, at halftime and had four players with four fouls each. However, they quickly took control in a third quarter where they outscored the Pirates, 18-8, holding on down the stretch for the win.
Along with Hall’s big night, Krystal Morales scored 14 points and Brooke Sawyer chipped in with 8 in the comeback.
Sharina Hudson led Port Charlotte with 14 points.
Up next, North Port (5-3) will host DeSoto County tonight and Port Charlotte (3-6) will travel to play LaBelle tonight.
Lemon Bay 38, Bonita Springs 18
The Lemon Bay girls basketball team made it back-to-back wins with a 38-18 victory over Bonita Springs on Thursday night.
Katelyn Ziarnicki again led the Lady Mantas with 13 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals while Olivia Gibb chipped in 9 points, 10 rebounds, 6 steals and 2 blocks.
Lemon Bay (3-6) will play cross-county rival Port Charlotte next on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Venice 36, Out of Door 30
After opening the year 0-5, the Venice girls basketball team has won three straight games, most recently beating Out-of-Door Academy, 36-30, on Thursday night.
The Lady Indians scored half of their points from 3-pointers, making three in the first quarter as they went on an 11-2 run to open the game.
Elea Saba finished with 8 points and Kylie Poole had 6 points and 3 steals. Volleyball players Brooklyn DuBay-Smith and Sadie Kluner combined for 14 rebounds to keep control of the ball.
Venice (3-5) will look to push its winning streak to four straight as it hosts North Port on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Avon Park 43, DeSoto County 41
The DeSoto County girls basketball team lost a nail-biter, 43-41, on Thursday night to Avon Park.
The Lady Bulldogs gave a well-rounded effort in the loss, getting 14 points and 9 rebounds from freshman center Zeri Tyler, 10 points from senior guard Ta’Nyah Smith and 9 points from Trenity Morales.
DeSoto County (4-3) will have a quick chance to bounce back as it plays at North Port tonight at 7.
Boys soccer
Venice and Charlotte boys soccer game was suspended Thursday night after a referee collapsed on the field.
The official was treated on the field and is expected to be evaluated.
Girls soccer
North Port 3, Braden River 1
The Lady Bobcats kept their undefeated season alive with a win over Braden River to move to 6-0-2.
Emily Idoyaga scored twice and Laci Nottingham added a goal as well.
— Staff reports
