Sun preps logo

Cross Country

Four area cross country teams punched their ticket to the state championship over the past few days.

The North Port boys (5th), Charlotte girls (7th) and both Lemon Bay squads (Girls 3rd, Boys 5th) will compete at the championship meet held in Tallahassee next week.

Teams had to finish in the top eight in their region to qualify. Missing the cut were DeSoto (Boys 11th, Girls 13th), Port Charlotte boys (19th) and Venice (Boys 10th, Girls 11th).

To qualify as an individual, runners needed to finish in the top 15. Individual qualifiers included Anette Manriquez Rivera (Desoto, 15th) and Alberto Teijelo (Venice, 8th).

Aleecia Collins took earned the highest local finish in fifth place.

Swimming

Area swimmers competed in districts and regional events on Friday and Saturday. The results were not posted prior to publication. Check Monday's sports section for full results.

Email Jacob Hoag at jacob.hoag@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter @ByJacobHoag.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments