Venice's Rachel Dalton

Venice's Rachel Dalton makes an attempt at Gulf Coast's goal Wednesday night.

 Sun photo by Justin Fennell

Girls soccer

Venice 2, Gulf Coast 2

Tatum Schilling scored her first career goal as the Venice girls soccer team tied Gulf Coast, 2-2, on Wednesday night.

Senior Maddy Krause added a second-half goal on a header that brought Venice back into a tie with the Sharks — the 37th ranked team in FL, according to MaxPreps.

Goalkeeper Ashton Pennell saved four shots on goal, including a penalty kick that proved to be crucial.

Venice (6-3-1) will play at Riverview on Monday.

Boys soccer

Port Charlotte 5, Out of Door 0

The Port Charlotte boys soccer team notched its second win of the season with a 5-0 decision over Out of Door Academy Wednesday night.

The Pirates got a pair of goals from Trevor Cole and one each from Greg Wiliams, EJ Morales and Lushane White.


Port Charlotte travels to Sarasota to face Riverview on Friday.

Girls basketball

Gulf Coast 66 Port Charlotte 28

The Port Charlotte High girls basketball team fell to 7-7 Wednesday night with a 66-28 loss to Gulf Coast (10-4).

Taylor Paille led the Lady Pirates with 8 points and 4 assists, while Katie Ambrose led Gulf Coast with 24 points

Port Charles plays at Mariner tonight.

Venice 60, Imagine 47

The Venice girls basketball team (10-2) scored a 60-47 victory over the Imagine School on Wednesday night.

Olivia Sleight led the Indians with 15 points, Ella Opsatnik added 11 points and 10 rebounds and Kiley Poole chipped in 10 points.

Venice hosts Sarasota on Friday night.

