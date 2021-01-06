Girls soccer
Venice 2, Gulf Coast 2
Tatum Schilling scored her first career goal as the Venice girls soccer team tied Gulf Coast, 2-2, on Wednesday night.
Senior Maddy Krause added a second-half goal on a header that brought Venice back into a tie with the Sharks — the 37th ranked team in FL, according to MaxPreps.
Goalkeeper Ashton Pennell saved four shots on goal, including a penalty kick that proved to be crucial.
Venice (6-3-1) will play at Riverview on Monday.
Boys soccer
Port Charlotte 5, Out of Door 0
The Port Charlotte boys soccer team notched its second win of the season with a 5-0 decision over Out of Door Academy Wednesday night.
The Pirates got a pair of goals from Trevor Cole and one each from Greg Wiliams, EJ Morales and Lushane White.
Port Charlotte travels to Sarasota to face Riverview on Friday.
Girls basketball
Gulf Coast 66 Port Charlotte 28
The Port Charlotte High girls basketball team fell to 7-7 Wednesday night with a 66-28 loss to Gulf Coast (10-4).
Taylor Paille led the Lady Pirates with 8 points and 4 assists, while Katie Ambrose led Gulf Coast with 24 points
Port Charles plays at Mariner tonight.
Venice 60, Imagine 47
The Venice girls basketball team (10-2) scored a 60-47 victory over the Imagine School on Wednesday night.
Olivia Sleight led the Indians with 15 points, Ella Opsatnik added 11 points and 10 rebounds and Kiley Poole chipped in 10 points.
Venice hosts Sarasota on Friday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.