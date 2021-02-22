Charlotte's Jasmine Jones

Charlotte’s Jasmine Jones (10) is tagged out at third base by Lemon Bay’s Elizabeth Caviston (7) during Monday night’s game at Lemon Bay High School.

 Sun photo/Chris Blake

Softball

Charlotte 7, Lemon Bay 0

The Charlotte High softball team cruised to a 7-0 shutout over Lemon Bay on Monday night.

Laci Hendrickson allowed three hits and struck out four over five innings en route to the win.

Mia Flores led the way offensively with three hits and two RBI for the Pirates (1-1) and Faith Wharton added two hits, including a double.

Ella Kraszewski suffered the loss for the Mantas (0-4).


Both teams are back in action on Wednesday evening as Lemon Bay faces off against Venice and Charlotte hosts Naples.

Cypress Lake 13, Port Charlotte 2

The Port Charlotte softball team suffered its second loss of the season Monday night, coming out on the losing end of a 13-2 loss to Cypress Lake.

Sophomore Emma Hayman had three hits and four RBI for the undefeated Panthers (3-0) and Carley David scattered seven hits over six innings without allowing an earned run. She struck out three.

The Pirates try to get back on track Wednesday at home against Mariner at 6 p.m.

Staff report

