Softball
Charlotte 7, Lemon Bay 0
The Charlotte High softball team cruised to a 7-0 shutout over Lemon Bay on Monday night.
Laci Hendrickson allowed three hits and struck out four over five innings en route to the win.
Mia Flores led the way offensively with three hits and two RBI for the Pirates (1-1) and Faith Wharton added two hits, including a double.
Ella Kraszewski suffered the loss for the Mantas (0-4).
Both teams are back in action on Wednesday evening as Lemon Bay faces off against Venice and Charlotte hosts Naples.
Cypress Lake 13, Port Charlotte 2
The Port Charlotte softball team suffered its second loss of the season Monday night, coming out on the losing end of a 13-2 loss to Cypress Lake.
Sophomore Emma Hayman had three hits and four RBI for the undefeated Panthers (3-0) and Carley David scattered seven hits over six innings without allowing an earned run. She struck out three.
The Pirates try to get back on track Wednesday at home against Mariner at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.