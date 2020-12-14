Boys basketball
DeSoto County 82, Lake Placid 57
The Bulldogs made it two in a row by starting fast and continuing to pour on the points throughout Monday’s road trip.
DeSoto County (3-3) raced out to a 44-26 halftime lead before scoring 29 points in the third quarter to breeze into the final period with a running clock and 73-36 advantage.
Keimar Richardson led the way for DeSoto County scoring 23 points and grabbing nine rebounds. In his third game back in a Bulldogs uniform, Ethan Redden scored 11 points and had four steals. Matthew Edwards had 11 points and three steals. Nazir Gilchrist tacked on nine points and four steals as every Bulldog except one broke into the scoring column.
DeSoto County returns home Thursday to play Sebring before a big test next Tuesday at North Port.
Girls basketball Port Charlotte 75, East Lee County 25
Bryanna Griffiths and Aryianna Lockey-Progl both had double-doubles for the Pirates as they beat East Lee County on Monday night.
Griffiths scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds while Lockey-Progl scored a game-high 18 points and recorded 10 steals. Delaini Morris chipped in 15 points and five assists.
Port Charlotte (5-3) will host Imagine School on Thursday.
Venice 54, Palmetto Ridge 43
Ella Opsatnick led the Indians with nine points and 14 rebounds as the Venice girls basketball team won at Palmetto Ridge on Monday.
Magdalena Daukaus (six points, 10 rebounds), Jayda Lanham (nine points) and Liv Sleight (nine points, seven rebounds, six steals) helped hold the Bears in check all night long as Venice pulled away.
Venice (7-2) will host Lehigh at 6 p.m. Wednesday
DeSoto County 45, Lemon Bay 40
Freshman guard LaZaiya Kinville scored 18 points as she led the Bulldogs to a close win over the Manta Rays on Monday night.
Zeri Tyler (11 points), Tamia Randolph (7 points) and Trenity Morales (6 points) helped Kinville in the offensive attack as they held on late.
DeSoto County (5-5) will play at North Port tonight and Lemon Bay (6-3) will play at Venice on Thursday.
Boys soccerNorth Port 8, Gateway Charter 0
The North Port (6-3-2) pushed its unbeaten streak to five games with a mercy-rule win over Gateway Charter on Monday.
Jeremiah Bogdanets and Elijah Telmanov scored three goals each and Chris Lamela and Trevor Brown also added one goal apiece in the blowout win.
North Port will be back in action on Wednesday at Venice.
DeSoto County 3, Lemon Bay 2
The Bulldogs beat the Manta Rays as the team has now won three of its past four games.
Michael Greggs and Jacob Szatkowski each scored for Lemon Bay in the loss.
DeSoto County (4-3) will play at Hardee on Thursday and Lemon Bay (4-4) will host Bonita Springs tonight.
Girls soccerManatee 5, Lemon Bay 0
The Manta Rays’ three-game win streak came to an end with a shutout loss on the road at Class 6A’s No. 17 team.
Lemon Bay (3-3) fell in a 4-0 hole by intermission and could never break through against the Hurricanes, who improved to 6-1.
The Mantas will return to action on Thursday when they play host to county rival Port Charlotte.
