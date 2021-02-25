Baseball
Braden River 3, Venice 0
Logan Waldschmidt pitched a complete game shutout as the Braden River baseball team beat Venice, 3-0, on Thursday.
The Indians recorded just five hits on the night (three singles, two doubles) while the Pirates scored all three of their runs in the second inning.
Venice pitcher Cole Schumaker lasted 4 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs (three total) on six hits while striking out three.
Venice (3-1) will play at Sarasota tonight at 7.
Softball
Riverview 2, Venice 1
The Venice softball team lost, 2-1, to Riverview in eight innings despite a strong pitching performance from Karsyn Rutherford.
Rutherford allowed one earned run (two total) on eight hits and two walks while striking out six across 7 1/3 innings.
Venice tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the seventh inning on a home run by Micaela Hartman -- pushing the game to extra innings -- but the Rams rallied with a pair of walks, a sacrifice bunt and a game-winning single.
Venice (2-2) will host North Port on Tuesday.
Boys tennis
Lemon Bay 7, Cypress Lake 0
The Lemon Bay boys tennis team swept Cypress Lake 7-0 on Thursday in Englewood.
Matt Hutcherson won in a tiebreaker and Hunter Andres,
Billy Rand and Gray Lowder scored straight set victories for the Mantas (5-0) while Beaui Apel won by forfeit.
In doubles action, it was the teams of Hutcherson and Rand and Andres and Lowder scoring victories.
Lemon Bay boys and girls face Gateway next Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
Venice 6, Riverview 1
The Venice boys tennis team improved to 5-1 with a 6-1 win over Riverview on Thursday.
Ryan Rajakar, Charlie Siddons, Seth Neitlich and Bryan Cerniak won their singles matches for the Indians while the doubles pairings of Rajakar and Neitlich and Siddons and Quinnton Gibson also won.
Venice will host Sebring on Tuesday.
Girls tennis
Lemon Bay 4, Cypress Lake 3
The Lemon Bay girls tennis edged Cypress Lake 4-3 on Thursday in Englewood.
No. 2 Marie L'Abbe defeated Sophia Morris 6-0, 6-2, while Elizabeth Schum, Fabiana Artigas and the second doubles team of Rosey Lowder and Schum won by forfeit for the Mantas (5-1).
Riverview 4, Venice 3
The Venice girls tennis team lost its first match of the season, 4-3, to Riverview on Thursday afternoon.
Nicole Cerniak and Nika DeLong won their singles matches for the Indians while the doubles tandem of Cerniak and Mickey Carr also won.
Venice (5-1) will host Bishop Verot on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.