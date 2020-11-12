Charlotte girls basketball wins
Ary Hicks and D’Yanis Jimenez teamed up to steal the ball 15 times from Riverview as the Charlotte High girls basketball team won its preseason tip-off game, 57-12, on Thursday night.
Hicks finished with 18 points and nine steals while Jimenez chipped in 14 and 6.
The Tarpons will open their season on Tuesday at IMG Academy.
The Venice girls basketball team had 11 players score as the Indians beat Lemon Bay, 55-37, to finish the preseason 2-0.
Nicole Beatty (12 points) and Kiley Poole (11 points) led Venice in the victory.
The Indians will play at DeSoto County and the Mantas will play at Hardee on Tuesday to begin the regular season.
