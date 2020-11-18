Boys basketball

Charlotte Tip-Off Classic

Charlotte boys coach Tom Massolio said the Tarpons would manage to play a difficult schedule this season despite the cancellations of two high-profile tournaments.

That difficult schedule includes the preseason.

The Tarpons played host to Victory Rock in the nightcap of the Charlotte Tip-Off Classic on Wednesday night and fell, 79-52. Tarpons senior Tre Carroll led the Tarpons with 25 points. The Bradenton private school visitors were led by Kevin Miller’s 26 points.

Earlier, IMG Academy dispatched Canterbury, 76-44.

Thursday’s action will open with IMG playing Victory Prep at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Tarpons and Canterbury at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 and masks are required for entry.


Boys soccerVenice 1, Riverview 0

Max Mergos scored the only goal of the night as the Venice boys soccer team beat Riverview, 1-0, on Wednesday.

Venice (1-0) will play at Sarasota at 7 p.m. Friday

Lemon Bay 3, Booker 0

Nick Zidanavicius scored twice to spark the Lemon Bay boys soccer team to a 3-0 win over Booker on Wednesday night.

JJ Powers added the third goal for the Mantas and Alex Johnson recorded five saves in goal.

Lemon Bay (2-2) will play at Out of Door Academy at 7 p.m. Nov. 30.

