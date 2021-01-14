Boys basketball

DeSoto County 66, Lake Placid 32

Nazir Gilchrist scored a game-high 18 points and Ethan Redden added 17 for the DeSoto County boys basketball team as the Bulldogs beat Lake Placid, 66-32, on Thursday night.

Redden also had five steals and six assists and Gilchrist had four steals and three rebounds as the two guards stuffed the stat sheet.

DeSoto County (5-6) will host Fort Meade tonight.

Girls basketballNaples 69, Port Charlotte 57

Sabrina Fakoury and Carolina Figueroa each scored 19 points as the Naples girls basketball team beat Port Charlotte, 69-57, on Thursday night.

Aryianna Lockey-Progl scored 18 points with four assists and four steals. Taylor Paille added 14 points.

Port Charlotte (10-8) will next play at Lemon Bay tonight.

Charlotte 70, North Port 34

Four Tarpons scored in double figures as the Charlotte girls basketball team blew past North Port, 70-34, on Thursday.

D’Yanis Jimenez (18 points) led the way for Charlotte, followed by Kristen Lowers (14), Bella Desjardins (12 points) and Ary Hicks (10 points, 11 assists).

Charlotte (11-2, No. 28 in FL) will play at Lehigh tonight and North Port (7-11) will host Port Charlotte on Tuesday.

Boys soccerFort Myers 2, North Port 1


Jeremiah Bohdanets scored for the North Port boys soccer team, but that was all the Bobcats would get in a 2-1 loss to Fort Myers on Thursday night.

Austin Shearer saved a penalty kick for the Bobcats in the loss.

North Port (8-6-3) will host Braden River on Monday.

Girls soccerNorth Port 2, Lakewood Ranch 1

The North Port girls soccer team improved to 9-4-1 Thursday as the Bobcats edged 7-7 Lakewood Ranch, 2-1.

North Port’s Laci Nottingham and Sierra Spirk accounted for the two goals with assists from Jenna Chimelis and Emily Idoyaga.

The Bobcats will face Riverview at 7 p.m. next Wednesday.

Lemon Bay 5, Bishop Verot 3

The Lemon Bay girls soccer team improved to 9-4 on the season with a 5-3 victory over Bishop Verot (5-3-2) on Thursday night.

The Lady Mantas will travel to Port Charlotte to take on the Pirates at 6:30 p.m. next Monday.

Evangelical Christian 3, Imagine 1

Alexa Bereczki scored two goals to lead Evangelical Christian to 3-1 victory over the Imagine School Thursday night.

The loss drops the Sharks to 6-2-2 on the season.

