Boys basketball
DeSoto County 66, Lake Placid 32
Nazir Gilchrist scored a game-high 18 points and Ethan Redden added 17 for the DeSoto County boys basketball team as the Bulldogs beat Lake Placid, 66-32, on Thursday night.
Redden also had five steals and six assists and Gilchrist had four steals and three rebounds as the two guards stuffed the stat sheet.
DeSoto County (5-6) will host Fort Meade tonight.
Girls basketballNaples 69, Port Charlotte 57
Sabrina Fakoury and Carolina Figueroa each scored 19 points as the Naples girls basketball team beat Port Charlotte, 69-57, on Thursday night.
Aryianna Lockey-Progl scored 18 points with four assists and four steals. Taylor Paille added 14 points.
Port Charlotte (10-8) will next play at Lemon Bay tonight.
Charlotte 70, North Port 34
Four Tarpons scored in double figures as the Charlotte girls basketball team blew past North Port, 70-34, on Thursday.
D’Yanis Jimenez (18 points) led the way for Charlotte, followed by Kristen Lowers (14), Bella Desjardins (12 points) and Ary Hicks (10 points, 11 assists).
Charlotte (11-2, No. 28 in FL) will play at Lehigh tonight and North Port (7-11) will host Port Charlotte on Tuesday.
Boys soccerFort Myers 2, North Port 1
Jeremiah Bohdanets scored for the North Port boys soccer team, but that was all the Bobcats would get in a 2-1 loss to Fort Myers on Thursday night.
Austin Shearer saved a penalty kick for the Bobcats in the loss.
North Port (8-6-3) will host Braden River on Monday.
Girls soccerNorth Port 2, Lakewood Ranch 1
The North Port girls soccer team improved to 9-4-1 Thursday as the Bobcats edged 7-7 Lakewood Ranch, 2-1.
North Port’s Laci Nottingham and Sierra Spirk accounted for the two goals with assists from Jenna Chimelis and Emily Idoyaga.
The Bobcats will face Riverview at 7 p.m. next Wednesday.
Lemon Bay 5, Bishop Verot 3
The Lemon Bay girls soccer team improved to 9-4 on the season with a 5-3 victory over Bishop Verot (5-3-2) on Thursday night.
The Lady Mantas will travel to Port Charlotte to take on the Pirates at 6:30 p.m. next Monday.
Evangelical Christian 3, Imagine 1
Alexa Bereczki scored two goals to lead Evangelical Christian to 3-1 victory over the Imagine School Thursday night.
The loss drops the Sharks to 6-2-2 on the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.