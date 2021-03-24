Softball

North Port 9, Mariner 0

North Port’s Taylor Roche broke her own school record for the third time this season when she struck out 19 batters in a 9-0 win over Mariner on Wednesday night.

Roche allowed just one hit in the shutout win and Dee Allen went 4-for-4 at the plate as the Bobcats totaled 16 hits.

North Port (5-5) will host Booker at 6 Thursday night.


Lemon Bay 8, Bonita Springs 7

The Lemon Bay softball team allowed Bonita Springs to score three runs in the seventh inning, but held on for an 8-7 win on Wednesday night.

The Mantas trailed, 4-3, heading into the bottom of the 6th until they scored five runs — on a single by Madison Kinkade, an error on a ball hit by Elizabeth Caviston, a single by Ella Kraszewski and a single by Emily Moore.

Lemon Bay (4-9) will play at Calvary Christian at 6 Monday night.

