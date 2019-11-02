Tippman wins
Roy Hobbs World Series
Venice High freshman Kenna Tippman played with the New England Red Sox women’s baseball team in the Roy Hobbs World Series, going 4-0 as her team won the tournament.
Tippman was invited to play with the team after being noticed by the Red Sox head coach at the American Girls Baseball Clinic held at CoolToday Park this past summer. She was a part of a roster that included six players from the USA Women’s National Softball Team that competed with players from across the country at Hammond Stadium.
Boys basketball tryouts
The Venice High boys basketball team will be holding tryouts 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Monday, from Students who want to try out must have an athletic file on record with the school.
Semi-pro football tryouts
The newly-formed Venice Thunder is joining the Florida Champion Football League this season, and will be holding an interest meeting on 6:30 p.m., Monday, at Wellfield Park. Tryouts for the team will begin on Nov. 9.
Travis Wathen is creating the Thunder to “bring more exposure to athletes in south Sarasota County and to try and win an FCFL championship.”
Green vs. White alumni basketball gameThe third annual Green vs. White alumni basketball game is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Venice High School.
Contact Nate Curtner at (941) 228-4741 or email coach John Flynn at coachflynnny@gmail.com to reserve a spot.
Boating class offeredAmerica’s Boating Course is being offered by the Venice Sail and Power Squadron on 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. The fee for the course is $50 per student and there is a family discount.
The class will be held at the Waymire Training Center at Wellfield Park — 1450 Lucaya Ave. Venice, FL.
Subjects covered include docking and undocking maneuvers, required and suggested equipment, rules of the road, Florida regulations, using a trailer including backing, PWC operation and handling emergency situations. Pre-registration by Nov. 11 is required.
A boating safety ID card required by the State of Florida for anyone born after Jan 1, 1988, will be issued at the successful completion of the course. All students are requested to bring a lunch for themselves. Beverages are provided by the Squadron. Call (941) 244-8331 for more information.
