The Lady Mantas opened with five straight buckets as they jumped out to a 23-2 first-quarter lead on the way to a blowout win over the Wildcats.
Freshman Maya Collins led the way with 13 points, three assists and four steals. Sophomore Taylor Orris added seven points and nine rebounds while Meghan Stevens scored eight points on 4-of-4 shooting.
Lemon Bay (1-0) will play at Venice on Thursday night.
Port Charlotte 56, DeSoto County 40
Delaini Morris scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds as she led the Lady Pirates to a 16-point win over DeSoto County on Monday night.
Along with Morris, Bryanna Girffiths (11 points, six rebounds) and Aryianna Lockey-Progl (six points, five assists, five rebounds) helped Port Charlotte stay on top.
Lazaiya Kinville led the Lady Bulldogs with 17 points while Zeri Tyler added 14 in the loss.
Boys soccerVenice 1, Gulf Coast 1
The Indians got a goal from Matthew Groves and several clutch saves from goalkeeper Brendan Reilly as they opened their season with a tie against the Sharks.
“We still have a few things to work on, but overall I’m really proud of the boys and their performance,” Venice coach Dave Porvaznik said.
Venice (0-0-1) will play at North Port on Friday night.
Port Charlotte 8, Lehigh 0
The Pirates earned their first win of the season as they mercy-ruled the Lightning on Monday night.
